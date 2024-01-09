Best magnesium supplements, as recommended by experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The beginning of a new year is often an ideal opportunity to assess health goals and prioritise wellbeing tweaks. With many of us focusing on fitness aims and nourishing food, considering the best vitamins and supplements to take is a proactive move too. When it comes to improving sleep, magnesium is a supplement often mentioned. Yet, this mineral is a helpful addition to incorporate into our daily routines for many other reasons as well.

Nutritionist Maz Packham explains: “Magnesium is needed for more than 300 different reactions in the body and is involved in everything from sleep, mood, to bone health and blood pressure, even energy production. It’s often referred to as nature’s tranquiliser because it’s a natural muscle relaxer.”

Naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand further emphasises the significance of magnesium. “This important and versatile mineral (that lots of people are low in) helps energy metabolism, relieves stress, improves sleep, can combat restless legs, aids muscle recovery and supports bones and teeth,” notes Shand.

While the first place to start is always looking at our dietary take of vitamins and minerals, Packham outlines that “although magnesium is found in a variety of foods including leafy greens, whole grains and nuts and seeds, the process of refining foods combined with increasingly poor soil quality means we are not getting as much of this important mineral through our diets as we used to.”

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best magnesium supplements to take, according to top nutritional experts.

Pure Encapsulations magnesium glycinate: £28.55, Amazon.co.uk

Packham says: “I often recommend Pure Encapsulations magnesium glycinate, it’s a highly bioavailable form of magnesium which means the body is easily able to absorb it, it’s also typically very well tolerated.” You can buy it in packs of 90, 180 and 360, with the recommended dosage being two capsules once or twice daily.

“If you’re prone to anxiety, stress, or poor sleep, this is the one for you as the magnesium is combined with amino acid glycine to help calm and aid relaxation. Stress (and alcohol!) also deplete magnesium increasing our need for it so a supplement can help,” Packham highlights.

Wild Nutrition food-grown magnesium: £14.80, Amazon.co.uk

Snap up a 30-day supply of magnesium sourced from natural ingredients, with this 60-capsule bottle. It’s Shand’s favourite and she says: “This is my number one magnesium supplement on the market because it’s food-grown, which means it’s more bioavailable and therefore the body recognises it more easily and is able to absorb the capsules and utilise them in your body.” Take two capsules daily (Shand recommends this should be before bed), with or without food.

The Naked Pharmacy marine magnesium: £10, Thenakedpharmacy.com

As this supplement is made from algae found in pure sea water, Packham notes that “one capsule contains 100 per cent of your daily requirement of magnesium, plus it has added prebiotic to support the gut”. As well as magnesium sourced from seawater, the only other ingredients are organic baobab and its tapioca shell.

Plus, “the brand uses biodegradable packaging which is another tick for me, and the pouches are easy to travel with,” she adds.

Sixways unwind and recover mushroom blend: £30, Sixways.co

If you don’t want to take tablets, this blend could be a great option. “Another way to increase your magnesium intake and support your body (and hormones), particularly when it comes to helping you ease into a state of rest and relaxation in the evening, is to drink a cup of this,” recommends Shand. The blend is vegan-friendly, and it doesn’t contain any artificial flavours. Add a single scoop to hot or cold water ahead of settling down for bed.

“This potent apoptogenic formula contains magnesium, ashwagandha and reishi mushroom which work in synergy together to provide the perfect calming and delicious-tasting magnesium-rich elixir,” she says.

Nutri Advanced megamag calmeze magnesium powder: £37.36, Nutriadvanced.co.uk

This is another supplement powder option that Packham says “combines highly absorbable magnesium glycinate with B vitamins and amino acids like taurine and l-theanine to help relieve feelings of stress, improve mood and optimise energy”. It’s vegan and gluten-free and it’s been designed to help tackle fatigue.

This magnesium supplement is available in raspberry, orange, and chamomile flavours, “making it palatable and easy to add into your afternoon routine.” Packham adds.

Magnesium supplement FAQs

What are the benefits of magnesium supplements?

Magnesium supplements can offer a range of benefits, including helping with sleep, supporting bone health, improving mood and energy, combating restless legs and helping with muscle recovery.

Is it safe to take magnesium daily and which types of magnesium are best?

“It’s safe to take magnesium every day, however in terms of dosage, always stick to the recommended amounts as taking it in excess can lead to side effects, such as diarrhoea and nausea,” Packham highlights. She added that “magnesium glycinate is best for sensitive digestive systems, whereas magnesium oxide, magnesium chloride and magnesium gluconate may be more likely to cause side effects”.

Always speak to a medical professional ahead of adding supplements to your routine if you’re at all unsure, have a medical condition or need further information.

When is best to take magnesium supplements?

The best time to take magnesium supplements tends to be with meals, to avoid an upset stomach. “It’s better to take your magnesium supplements in the evening as you get more relaxation benefits”, adds Packham.

How long do magnesium supplements take to work?

How long magnesium supplements take to work can vary from person to person “depending on how deficient you may be, how bioavailable the formula is and how well you absorb the nutrient in your body,” Packham explains.

It might be the case that you “feel effects quite quickly in a matter of a week or two for some people, but I would give it at least four to six weeks if you’re taking it to correct a deficiency”, recommends Packham. “Be aware that it can also take up to several months, so consistency really is key if you’re trying to build up optimal levels from a state of deficiency,” she adds.

