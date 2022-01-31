Few things can put our health under the spotlight like a pandemic. Covid has brought sharply into focus our physical and mental wellbeing and the body’s innate ability to ward off harmful bugs and viruses. Immunity is the buzzword of the day.

Exercise and eating a healthy balanced diet are essential to helping your body get all the nutrients it needs to stay well. But there’s one vitamin, try as you might by eating well, that you will need to supplement in autumn and winter: vitamin D. You can blame it on the weather.

Dr Sam Oliver, a reader in sport and exercise science at Bangor University, says: “From October through to March due to insufficient sunlight, a low-dose daily oral vitamin D3 supplement might be needed to maintain vitamin D sufficiency.”

The sunshine vitamin, so-called because we get most of it from the sun’s rays, is essential for maintaining musculoskeletal health by supporting our bones, teeth and muscles. Research has also linked it to boosting the immune system, and Dr Oliver and his colleagues made another significant discovery last year.

“More recently, a greater understanding of vitamin D’s role within the immune system means that maintaining vitamin D sufficiency may also be important to prevent and cope with respiratory infections,” he says. “For example, our recent research indicates winter vitamin D supplementation reduces the duration and severity of the common cold.”

Now you know the need for vitamin D, let us try to help you demystify the vast number of options out there so you can decide which is best for you and your health.

How we tested

We’ve scoured the market and selected the supplements we’d be happy to take ourselves, after listening to the expert’s advice. We’ve included a range of products with several methods of consumption, noting how easy each they were to take, and a number of different strengths. Please note that doses of more than 1,000IU are rarely needed unless you have a condition or lifestyle that requires higher potency vitamin D (please speak to your clinician before starting a high-potency supplement).

The best vitamin D supplements for 2022 are:

Nutrition Geeks vitamin D3 1,000IU Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 They say good things come in small packages, and this supplement proves that. Inside this compact, letterbox-friendly foil bag – which uses less plastic than conventional pill bottles – are 180 tiny tablets measuring 6mm, each delivering a high-quality 1,000IU vitamin D hit. They are incredibly easy to swallow and leave no aftertaste, so they are perfect for anyone who struggles to take pills without gagging. Perhaps best of all, though, is the price: this bag for less than £4 is equivalent to a six-month supply of vitamin D and will easily get you through autumn and winter. Buy now £ 3.99 , Nutritiongeeks.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Frunutta sublingual vitamin D3 1,000IU Best: Easy to take supplement Rating: 9/10 If you find swallowing pills unpleasant and struggle to do so without gagging, this supplement is likely ideal for you. Instead of drinking down the tablet with a glass of water, they are instead taken sublingually – popped under your tongue where they quickly dissolve and absorb into your bloodstream without even having gone through your stomach. Frunutta was co-founded by Dr Ali Alavi, a surgeon and aerospace engineer who has an autistic child who was low on nutrients and unable to swallow pills. The brand was the clever answer to helping his son get all the vitamins and minerals he needed. Each one-a-day capsule will give you 1,000IU of vitamin D3 and without any chemicals, coatings or fillings, and each pack contains 100 servings, which works out at 15p a day. Buy now £ 15.75 , Water-for-health.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nature’s Own vegan D3 2,500iu Best: For vegans Rating: 9/10 Many supplements contain milk, come in gelatine capsules or have been tested on animals, so we wanted to include something that is suitable for vegans. The Nature’s Own vitamin D3 is cruelty-free and takes the nutrient from lichen extract. Our tester found the one-a-day tablets easy to swallow and liked that they are free from GMO, gluten and yeast. There are 60 pills in each bottle, giving you a two-month supply. Buy now £ 7.90 , Greenbaysupermarket.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LloydsPharmacy nutri within liquid vitamin D 1,000iu, 60ml Best: Liquid supplement Rating: 8.5/10 A liquid supplement like this is an effortless way to take vitamins. This one requires only one drop daily, so it really couldn’t be simpler or quicker to make sure you’re getting all the vitamin D you need throughout autumn and winter. It is recommended that you consume this supplement with a meal, so you could keep it near your cereal to remind you to take it with your breakfast. Each bottle contains a two-month supply and does not need to be refrigerated for easy storage. Buy now £ 9.99 , Lloydspharmacy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aguulp for immunity, 30 sachets Best: For convenience Rating: 8/10 Combining multiple vitamins and minerals in one product is one of the easiest ways to introduce convenience to your supplement routine. Aguulp is the result of a celeb collaboration – the brand was founded by Stephen Manderson (AKA Professor Green), SAS soldier Kevin Godlington, and special forces sergeant and TV presenter Jason Fox – and aims to be an antidote to our common problems. For immunity is, you guessed it, to help support our immune systems. It contains 1,000IU vitamin D3, but also decent levels of vitamins A, B6, B9, B12, C and E. As well as all that it has omega-3 from fish oils and elderberry plant extract, which is said to help protect against colds and flu. To take, simply gulp down the liquid in the sachet, which is orange flavoured. It does have a hint of fish, but our tester found that storing it in the fridge and taking the supplement cold almost eliminated that. This is a pricey supplement, but it could save you money in the long run as you would no longer need to buy the other vitamins included. There’s also a subscription option is available, which will save you £5 a month. Buy now £ 35 , Aguulp.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Nue Co vitamin D Best: High potency supplement Rating: 8.5/10 People with certain conditions, multiple sclerosis, for example, may need to take significantly higher than usual doses of vitamin D all year round. This supplement is ideal for those people. It contains 3,000IU of vitamin D3 that is delivered daily with three sprays under the tongue at any time of day – a bottle contains 35 servings. Our tester found it easy to use and store, and liked that a subscription service is available, so you never run out and save £3 each month. We would recommend speaking with your GP before starting this supplement though, because of its high potency. Buy now £ 15 , Thenueco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boots kids bone health vitamin D, 30 gummies Best: For children Rating: 9/10 The NHS recommends that all children under five years of age take a daily vitamin D supplement throughout the year. But getting your child to take capsules is another matter entirely. That is unless you can give it to them in sweet form – these gummies will undoubtedly do the trick. One of these chewy orange flavoured bears a day provides little ones with the recommended 10 micrograms of vitamin D, plus they’ll look forward to taking them – our young tester tells us that they are yummy. Buy now £ 4 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr Vegan vitamin D3 2,500IU, 30 capsules Best: Sustainable supplement Rating: 9/10 Taking a daily supplement can generate a lot of plastic waste over the years, but Dr Vegan has a solution to help limit your impact on the planet. These plant-based vitamins come in plastic-free, compostable packaging and can be stored in your special refillable Dr Vegan pill tin to keep them fresh. The daily supplement itself is vegan, easy to swallow, halal, and gluten, dairy and lactose-free, making them suitable for pretty much everyone. This is a high dose vitamin D, with 2,500IU per pill, so please do check with your clinician that it is suitable for you. It is already a reasonable option, but there is an offer that means you can buy three packets and only pay for two, while a subscription service saves you 15 per cent. Buy now £ 6.75 , Drvegan.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

