12 best muscle pain relief rubs for soothing aching muscles, tested by our writer

Exercise and aching muscles are intrinsically linked. Committing to a long run, heavy gym session or challenging cycle will often leave you feeling a bit sore the following morning, especially if you tried something new or pushed past your usual limits. This is where muscle rubs and topical analgesics may offer some light relief.

Don’t expect miracles – the science behind muscle rubs remains limited. One 2012 randomised control trial found that “some topical analgesic products do reduce myofascial pain or tenderness”, while a 2019 study concluded that ”administration of a menthol-based topical analgesic” led to a reduction in pain in those with delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after exercise.

In other words: while there’s always an element of placebo at play, the right rub may soothe sore muscles. The number of products on the market, and the swathes of people who swear by them, also suggest there are further benefits to be had.

To put this to the test, I sourced some of the most popular options and tried them for myself. In the process, I found the most effective formulas are usually light and non-greasy, and leave skin feeling soothed and nourished. However, much of the selection process comes down to personal preference – if you hate the smell of Arnica, for example, then it’s best to avoid any balms featuring Arnica flowers as the active ingredient.

With that in mind, you can find my 12 favourites below. Scroll through the pros and cons of each one to see if there’s a product that suits your needs (and nose).

How I tested the best muscle rubs

I tried a range of muscle rubs – all designed to ease pain and muscle soreness – after heavy gym sessions, long cycle rides and gruelling training runs. I ​​applied a small amount onto my fingers or sprayed the product directly onto my skin and massaged it into the affected areas – namely; sore glutes, overworked quads and tight hamstrings. These were my favourites.

The best muscle rubs in 2024 are: