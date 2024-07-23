I’m a wellbeing editor and this magnesium body butter improved my sleep quality

I take my sleep very seriously and I use a whole host of sleep aids to make sure I’m getting the rest I need. Poor sleep has been a source of stress for me in the past, so these days I have a pretty rigorous sleep routine. I love aromatherapy as a tool for relaxation, so even without the addition of the magnesium, this body lotion was off to a good start. It’s scented with Neom’s natural real luxury scent to de-stress oil blend, which is one of my personal favourites – I have a reed diffuser with this scent in every room of my house. The aroma is a mix of English lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood, and it really does some heavy lifting with regards to relaxation.

My week was spent observing my usual before-bed routine, except after my evening shower and skincare, I applied the magnesium body butter all over my body. The scent felt very soothing as my skin soaked it up and the shea butter and coconut oil base gave a nice hit of moisture. On the first night I felt pretty pampered and ready for sleep but I did have a little trouble dropping off quickly. It took me about twenty minutes to fall soundly asleep. I felt relatively well rested in the morning and slept through the night but not remarkably energised.

The next night was a different story. I’d been to the gym after work and knew I’d be feeling sore in the morning after an intense arm session. I applied the body butter and fell asleep very quickly, perhaps because I’d had a long day and worked out, but it seemed like the magnesium cream had helped – I was asleep in five minutes. The next day I was pleasantly surprised to find that my muscles didn’t ache as much as they usually do after a gruelling session in the gym. I thought perhaps the DOMS were delayed by a day as this can sometimes happen, but I was relieved to find that I didn’t feel any pain the next day either.

The next few nights were great. I fell asleep within 5 to 10 minutes and any soreness from exercising was significantly lessened by using the body butter. My skin felt moisturised and the smell was a great trigger for my brain, letting me know that it was time to relax. After a week, I was feeling well rested and like I’d made a brilliant new discovery with this product and wondered why I’d never tried it before. I’d heard a few people in the podcasting world discussing how they were fans of magnesium lotions but hadn’t taken much notice until now.

Skin absorption is a great way to get more magnesium into your system, which is why so many people favour an Epsom salt bath, so if you’re someone who struggles with taking tablets, this product could be a lifesaver for you. Personally, I don’t mind taking supplements and I take a lot of them, but the addition of the soothing smell and added moisturising factors really impressed me when it came to this innovative new delivery system.

My sleep app revealed that I’d slept soundly and throughout the night for the entire week and though I hadn’t expected it, the butter also had a great impact on my muscle recovery post workout. This was an added bonus and for me, definitely a reason to keep using it regularly.