I’m a wellbeing editor and this magnesium body butter improved my sleep quality

Magnesium body butter made a huge impact on our wellbeing editor’s sleep

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Tuesday 23 July 2024 13:25 BST
This simple product transformed my nightly routine
This simple product transformed my nightly routine (Independent)

If you struggle with your sleep, you’ll no doubt be familiar with magnesium. This wonder nutrient regulates myriad biochemical processes in the body and it’s essential for muscle and nerve function, energy balance, blood pressure regulation and protein synthesis. It’s found in plenty of foods, like greens, oats, seeds and nuts, however many people struggle to get their recommended 300 to 400 grams of magnesium a day.

Magnesium supplements are a great way to regulate melatonin – the sleep hormone – and several studies have shown how effective supplementing can be, especially if you struggle with insomnia, broken sleep and poor sleep hygiene and habits. From sleepy girl mocktails to daily tablets and green smoothies, wellness enthusiasts have tried all kinds of ways to work more magnesium into their routines.

As a self-confessed enthusiast myself, when a package containing magnesium body butter landed on my desk, my interest was piqued. I’ve long been a fan of magnesium supplements and powders and they’ve had a noticeably positive impact on the quality and length of my sleep over the years. Could a magnesium body cream make a difference too? I decided to put it to the test.

How I tested Neom’s magnesium body butter

(Emilie Lavinia)

I put this product to the test over the space of a week, using it nightly all over my body to see if my sleep was impacted. After applying the cream 30 minutes before bed, I tracked my energy levels and used my sleep app to see if I’d slept soundly through the night. I also recorded how rested I felt the next morning for the full week. I usually use my sleep app to track my sleeping patterns and quality every night so I was able to compare the data from the previous week to see if the body butter had made any impact.

Neom magnesium body butter

NEOM magnesium body butter review
  • Size: 200ml
  • Fragrance: English lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood
  • Why we love it
    • Soothing scent
    • Great for muscle recovery
    • Helps with sleep
  • Take note
I take my sleep very seriously and I use a whole host of sleep aids to make sure I’m getting the rest I need. Poor sleep has been a source of stress for me in the past, so these days I have a pretty rigorous sleep routine. I love aromatherapy as a tool for relaxation, so even without the addition of the magnesium, this body lotion was off to a good start. It’s scented with Neom’s natural real luxury scent to de-stress oil blend, which is one of my personal favourites – I have a reed diffuser with this scent in every room of my house. The aroma is a mix of English lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood, and it really does some heavy lifting with regards to relaxation.

My week was spent observing my usual before-bed routine, except after my evening shower and skincare, I applied the magnesium body butter all over my body. The scent felt very soothing as my skin soaked it up and the shea butter and coconut oil base gave a nice hit of moisture. On the first night I felt pretty pampered and ready for sleep but I did have a little trouble dropping off quickly. It took me about twenty minutes to fall soundly asleep. I felt relatively well rested in the morning and slept through the night but not remarkably energised.

The next night was a different story. I’d been to the gym after work and knew I’d be feeling sore in the morning after an intense arm session. I applied the body butter and fell asleep very quickly, perhaps because I’d had a long day and worked out, but it seemed like the magnesium cream had helped – I was asleep in five minutes. The next day I was pleasantly surprised to find that my muscles didn’t ache as much as they usually do after a gruelling session in the gym. I thought perhaps the DOMS were delayed by a day as this can sometimes happen, but I was relieved to find that I didn’t feel any pain the next day either.

The next few nights were great. I fell asleep within 5 to 10 minutes and any soreness from exercising was significantly lessened by using the body butter. My skin felt moisturised and the smell was a great trigger for my brain, letting me know that it was time to relax. After a week, I was feeling well rested and like I’d made a brilliant new discovery with this product and wondered why I’d never tried it before. I’d heard a few people in the podcasting world discussing how they were fans of magnesium lotions but hadn’t taken much notice until now.

Skin absorption is a great way to get more magnesium into your system, which is why so many people favour an Epsom salt bath, so if you’re someone who struggles with taking tablets, this product could be a lifesaver for you. Personally, I don’t mind taking supplements and I take a lot of them, but the addition of the soothing smell and added moisturising factors really impressed me when it came to this innovative new delivery system.

My sleep app revealed that I’d slept soundly and throughout the night for the entire week and though I hadn’t expected it, the butter also had a great impact on my muscle recovery post workout. This was an added bonus and for me, definitely a reason to keep using it regularly.

  1.  £38 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Neom’s magnesium body butter

As skincare products go, this is a brilliant three-in-one for sleep quality, muscle repair and skin softness. I love a product that brings more to the table and makes it easier to optimise my wellness routine and, of course, the added aromatherapy really elevated my night-time routine. The cost is a little higher than an everyday moisturiser, however, the benefits somewhat justify the luxe price tag, especially if you’re someone who struggles with both sleep, and taking oral supplements.

