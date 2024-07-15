How to have a great day at work: Bookend your day with magnesium

Magnesium (Mg) is becoming known as “the wonder mineral”, and it’s no mystery why when you look at the claims being made about it. From strengthening the immune system to enhancing the electrical activity of the heart to aiding the dilation of blood vessels, nerve transmission and energy production, is there anything it can’t do? Apparently not, as it is also meant to help with mood regulation, migraines, stress reduction, insulin sensitivity and sleep.

I need to lie down just thinking about it. But, on a serious note, with such far-reaching effects on the body, a major deficiency can come with a variety of symptoms, from poor blood sugar metabolism to muscle cramps or soreness, eyelid twitching, fatigue and of course poor sleep.

Current statistics from the World Health Organisation estimate that about 75 per cent of us might be deficient. Those at high risk include diabetics, those who eat a diet high in pastries or other unhealthy foods, people who take medications for blood pressure, and anyone who has a vitamin D deficiency, is on long-term antibiotics, or has a gastrointestinal condition.

Deficiency is also present in those who drink more than the recommended amount of alcohol, elderly people, and those of us who are stressed (because stress seriously depletes Mg).

So if magnesium is so incredibly important, why is there a deficiency epidemic? Our nutrient-depleted diets and the ever-present stresses of modern life could be to blame – two things that aren’t always easy to keep on top of in a working day.

Even if you’re not a fast-food lover, it’s worth knowing that carrots, for example, contain 75 per cent less magnesium than they did in 1940 – intensive farming has a lot to answer for. And to boot, spending long hours looking at screens and being cooped up inside a workplace means that many of us don’t get enough sunlight, which leads to a lack of vitamin D – which is essential for absorbing magnesium through the intestine. So even if you incorporate it into your diet, you may not feel the full benefit.

The best way to get back in good Mg health is to consider the wholefoods you’re consuming during the week – green leafy veg, almonds and cashews, natural yoghurt, seeds (1tbsp of pumpkin seeds contains about 20 per cent of the daily recommended intake of 320-420 milligrams for adults) and dark chocolate are all great sources.

Personally, I also top up with a supplement and take magnesium glycinate, which is magnesium plus the amino acid glycine (which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties). It is also helpful for improving sleep quality thanks to its calming effect on the nervous system and its ability to relax muscles.

If I could recommend one thing to introduce into your morning routine, it would be this – though a long soak using some magnesium bath products at the end of the day can help you destress after a hard day, too.

As the body is able to process magnesium effectively and efficiently, it’s a mineral that is hard to get too much of. So if you feel that you could be deficient, bookend your work days like this and watch for an improvement.

Nicola Elliott is the founder of the wellness brand NEOM, and her book, ‘The Four Ways to Wellbeing: Better Sleep. Less Stress. More Energy. Mood Boost’ is published by Penguin