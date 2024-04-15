Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Work Wellness

How to have a great day at work: the three supplements that can give your day a boost

In her regular column, business founder and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Monday 15 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Yes, the industry is a bit like the Wild West at times, but supplements can have some real benefits
Yes, the industry is a bit like the Wild West at times, but supplements can have some real benefits (Getty)

When people discuss wellbeing, the subject of supplements will almost always come up. This is frustrating because it assumes you can feel instantly better by taking a pill, and that’s just not true – your wellbeing should be a toolkit of many elements. There is no silver bullet. 

Furthermore, the supplement industry is like the Wild West at the moment, filled with brands that promise the earth and deliver very little and products brimming with cheap filler ingredients – diluting any benefit down to almost nothing.

But there are three brands I do trust (I have really researched this market) because they really are full of the best quality ingredients: Wild Nutrition, Equi London and Bare Biology. Oh, and whilst we’re at it the best “food shake” that’s way more than a protein powder is from Supernova. 

