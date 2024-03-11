How to have a great day at work: Have a ‘four-point formula’ lunch 

My job here is to show you how with a few tweaks you can make the most of your work wellbeing, so how about a lunch which will keep your blood sugar even and get the maximum amount of nutrients into your body so you feel your best?

There’s a huge amount of talk about protein at the moment because not only is it good for your bones, muscle mass and strength, but it also keeps you fuller for longer.

Without it, you’re more likely to suffer a dip in blood sugar level, which means you’re likely to reach for something sweet or highly processed, and that will cause you to ride a wave of blood sugar dipping and spiking. This can lead to raised levels of cortisol, high blood pressure and an increase in related diseases.