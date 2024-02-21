10 things you only know if you’ve been a vegan as long as I have

For many of us, the idea of giving the overloaded system a good clean out with plant-based eating, helping the planet and perhaps even losing a few pounds sounds like a win.

But as a mostly vegan who was purely vegan for years, I have news: if you want to do it properly, you have to commit, just as you would to a pricey gym membership or learning Hungarian. Being vegan isn’t simply a case of “not eating animal products”. It also means paying close attention to your health, high-level social management and understanding the difference between “vegan” and “actually good for you”. Here’s how to get it right – based on my years of trial and error.