Work Wellness

How to have a great day at work: Do a ‘mind weight’ workout

In this new regular column, business founder and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier...

Monday 04 March 2024 06:00
<p>Rise and shine: simple tweaks to how you wake up can make a world of difference </p>

Rise and shine: simple tweaks to how you wake up can make a world of difference

(iStock)

It’s gloomy and cold and the temptation to sit inside with a co-worker in Pret at lunch is real, or if you are WFH just wandering to the fridge and back, never moving further than your kitchen.

But here’s why you might want to take your lunch break outside. Data shows that spending at least 120 minutes in natural daylight per week can significantly boost your health and wellbeing.

The good news is you can go for a two-hour chunk all at once or break it up into smaller daily segments because the benefits will be the same.

