Bear Grylls wants to help men like me – but can his wellness plan lift my winter blues?
Why is TV’s most famous outdoorsman trying to get men like Josh Burt to sit in their sheds and manifest a successful day? Blame it on the new trend of action heroes moving into the wellness space...
Here’s something I’d never done last year. I’d never sat in an empty shed repeating life-affirming sentences out loud and it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do this year either. Yet here I am, cross-legged on the floor in my garden office telling the universe: “I am capable of this success, today is going to be a great day”. (I know, right...?)
But, somehow, I am managing to completely mean it. I’m even grinning like a Cheshire cat throughout – not because I’m being arch in any way but because saying it is making me feel really, genuinely happy. And I have one man to thank for that. Bear Grylls.
But what on earth could TV’s most famous outdoorsman have to do with me manifesting a successful day from my shed? Blame it on the new trend of action heroes moving into the wellness space.
