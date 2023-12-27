My year of weird (and sometimes) wonderful wellness retreats

People used to go on holiday: now they retreat. There is significance in the use of the word as a verb. To retreat is to be moving away from something: be that the modern world, capitalism, fast food, consciousness, grey skies or belly fat. Retreats were once associated with smelly hippies and hallucinogens. Now they are as broad in theme as they are geographically distinct and exotic.

You can go on a breathwork retreat in Ibiza or you can learn to bond with your son/daughter/mother/in Totnes. The best retreats are shrouded in mystery and exclusive because a lot of it is still word of mouth. After all, if you’re going to participate in a naked gong ceremony with a shamen and an A-list actress on some Mexican beach, the organisers won’t want you streaming live on Instagram.