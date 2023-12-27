Jump to content

My year of weird (and sometimes) wonderful wellness retreats

Gut-purging, anti-ageing, meditation: Helen Kirwan-Taylor has done them all, and is happy to admit she’s a retreat addict. But, she says, they’re not all woo-woo even if they are all good for you...

Wednesday 27 December 2023 06:30
<p>Once a jet set private playground, Argironisos now welcomes a rather different clientele - the yoga retreaters </p>

Once a jet set private playground, Argironisos now welcomes a rather different clientele - the yoga retreaters

People used to go on holiday: now they retreat. There is significance in the use of the word as a verb. To retreat is to be moving away from something: be that the modern world, capitalism, fast food, consciousness, grey skies or belly fat. Retreats were once associated with smelly hippies and hallucinogens. Now they are as broad in theme as they are geographically distinct and exotic.

You can go on a breathwork retreat in Ibiza or you can learn to bond with your son/daughter/mother/in Totnes. The best retreats are shrouded in mystery and exclusive because a lot of it is still word of mouth. After all, if you’re going to participate in a naked gong ceremony with a shamen and an A-list actress on some Mexican beach, the organisers won’t want you streaming live on Instagram.

BodyHoliday in St Lucia is a health and wellness retreat

(BodyHoliday/PA)

