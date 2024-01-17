Jump to content

His Majesty has done a great service to the nation’s health

The King’s refreshing frankness about his forthcoming treatment for a benign enlarged prostate will help demystify a very private condition affecting almost two-thirds of men over 60 – and will, in turn, enable more patients to be treated, says Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 17 January 2024 19:52
King Charles III will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate

King Charles III will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate

Speaking as a male d’un certain âge, and an enthusiastic hypochondriac, I was disturbed by news about the King’s health. I was equally delighted to learn that our 75-year-old sovereign will soon be happy and glorious again, as he will undergo treatment next week for benign prostate enlargement (BPE).

Though troublesome, BPE is an entirely natural phenomenon, affecting the waterworks of 60 per cent of men over the age of 60. It is not usually a serious threat to health, nor a fatal one. So I do feel a little sorry for the nation’s hard-pressed GPs who, thanks to the royal spotlight, will soon be requested to make fundamental assessments of thousands of worried older gentlemen.

It is greatly to the King’s credit that he’s allowed his prostate to “come out”, so to speak. Chaps should be able to speak freely about their waterworks and feel no shame about seeking medical advice. ’Twas not always thus with this condition.

