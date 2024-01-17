King Charles to undergo surgery on prostate next week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles will attend hospital for surgery for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 75-year-old’s condition’s is benign but he will have the corrective procedure at an unnamed hospital next week.

All public engagements have been postposted for a short period.

King Charles III, pictured here with Queen Camilla attending a Christmas day service in Norfolk, will attend hospital next week (AP)

The announcement comes on the same day it was revealed that the Princess of Wales was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men aged over 50. It is not a cancer and usually does not pose a serious threat to health, the NHS states.

King Charles was pictured meeting school children in West Norfolk on Friday, 5 January (PA)

King Charles pictured attending a Sunday church service in Sandringham on Sunday, 7 January (PA)

Symptoms include a difficulty emptying the bladder. It is usually diagnosed by a GP running tests, while treatment takes place depending how severe the symptoms are.

King Charles was due to attend a series of meetings and events at Dumfries House tomorrow and Friday. It’s been reported that the announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon to allow guests, who were due to travel to Scotland, notice.

The monarch took to the throne following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September, 2022. At the age of 73, he was the oldest person to take the crown. His coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in May last year.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton will spend up to two weeks in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure.

The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter .

This is a breaking story - updates to follow