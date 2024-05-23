Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If your Joe & the Juice addiction is crippling your bank account but you still want a dose of goodness each morning, it’s time you sought out the best greens powders. From brands such as Athletic Greens and Aduna, to name just a couple, greens powders are everywhere, giving you that vitamin and health kick your body is craving.

You don’t need to take our word for it, either – social media is rife with everyone talking about how their morning routine involves greens powders, whether they’re mixing it into their protein smoothie, porridge or simply adding it to water. So, what exactly is a greens powder and what benefits can they have on our health?

Greens powders are dietary supplements, and are normally made from plant or vegetable extracts – think spirulina, wheatgrass and kale, while others have mushrooms such as chaga, or pea protein. Most have added vitamins such as vitamin C or B12, so it’s worth checking you’re not doubling up with other supplements.

The benefits of each greens powder supplement differ, as they all have different ingredients. It’s not always the case that more ingredients mean better results, either. However, some benefits include more energy, stronger immunity levels, relieving bloating, better focus and increased hormone function.

Here, we take a look at the benefits of a range of products, to bring you our pick of the best greens powders on the market.

How we tested the best greens powders

Each powder was tested on an empty stomach in the morning ( Sarah Finley )

We followed the instructions on each pack – some were consumed with just water, while others were added to milk or as part of a shake. We tested each for at least a week, to make sure we reaped the benefits of each and could see how they affected our health. We tested all the greens powders first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. We considered taste, how well they mixed, their price and any benefits we felt after drinking them.

The best greens powders for 2024 are: