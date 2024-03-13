Athletic Greens vs Dirtea: Which wellness powder packs the biggest punch?

The health benefits of AG1

With so many supplements on the market now, it feels as though we’re inundated with a pill for every concern – in fact, according to a recent report, the global dietary supplements market size was valued at $163,986m (which is roughly £132,034m) in 2022.

From immunity to hair and gut health to our nails, some of us have a handful of supplements we rely on every day, but AG1 has all these vitamins and minerals in one powder. These include vitamin C for immunity, probiotics like lactobacillus acidophilus for gut health and plant extracts to help with energy and your metabolism, plus a whole lot more.

But do we all need the 75 vitamins and minerals that are in AG1? “Even with the perfect diet, it’s hard to meet the optimal daily value of micronutrients and phytonutrients,” explains Dr Ralph Esposito, chief science and nutrition officer at Athletic Greens. “The ingredients in AG1 are backed by peer-reviewed scientific literature, not only to assess the research around each individual ingredient we included but also the way they amplify each other and work together synergistically.”

He goes on to say that when these major systems are functioning properly, it raises the baseline of your health and compounds, which will mean improved digestion and sustained energy. “It’s all connected, which is why it’s important to start with foundational nutrition, rather than taking a reductionist approach to supplementation.

“Studies have also found that the combination of vitamin C with both vitamin E and zinc – both of which are also in AG1 – further enhance the effects of vitamin C on its own for immune response. Additionally, we can’t ignore the gut when we talk about the immune system,” Esposito adds.

Putting Athletic Greens to the test

The green vitamin powder comes on a monthly subscription, but at around £100 a month, is it worth the cost? Delivered in a pouch, with a tin you can decant your months’ worth of green powder into, it’s simple, every morning, to scoop out your portion. It also comes with a plastic shaker, which allows you to add the scoop of powder to 250ml of water. Then you simply shake it, and it’s ready – so it’s very fuss-free. If you’re travelling you can also buy it in sachets, meaning you don’t have to take the whole tin with you.

Some add the powder to their smoothies or even drink it with ice and coconut water. I found that adding ice and whizzing it up in a blender was perfect for me, as it mixed the powder well. I quickly settled into a routine of drinking it alongside my morning coffee, just before my breakfast, which is said to be the best time to drink it.

I’ve tested an array of green powder drinks over the years, but only a handful of them taste good, with the bad ones tasting as though you’re munching on kale, with a gritty undertone. When I took my first sip, I was expecting the same, but I was pleasantly surprised, with a sweet taste and no horrible green paste aftertaste. Once you get to the bottom of the drink you do have to vigorously shake the drink to mix the powder – otherwise, you’re left with grit at the bottom.

They say habits are formed in 21 days, but I quickly made this green powder drink part of my routine and found it really refreshing every morning. I also have a bad habit of not drinking enough water, especially in the morning when I’m chugging back the coffee to get me through my emails and deadlines, so drinking 250ml of water, with the powder, before 10am made me feel way more hydrated during the 30 days – and those weren’t the only benefits.

I’m very much a morning person and before I started taking AG1 I would get a midday or afternoon slump, but after a week I found myself powering through my work, late into the afternoon, without needing a snack for extra energy. Digestion was a major factor in trying this too – I’ve tested probiotics in the past and they’ve been too harsh on my stomach, but this powder kept any bloating under control.

Friends also commented on how great my skin and hair looked – which is always nice to hear. It may have a steep price tag of £78 for a single purchase (it goes down to £62 for a single subscription), but AG1 is a great all-rounder if you’re looking to increase your health baseline.