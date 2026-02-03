I review gym bags for a living – this is the one I use every day

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

I don’t travel light. As a fitness journalist, my average office day requires a laptop, notepads, workout clothes, gym gear, wash stuff and enough food to feed a small-to-medium horse.

As a result, I used to cycle to the train station with a rucksack on my back and several tote bags (read: bags for life) hanging from my handlebars – an approach that made me less than popular on the tube. But no more.

This ceased to be a problem when Stubble and Co. sent me its kit bag to test. This waterproof backpack boasts a cavernous main compartment, plenty of smaller pockets for valuables, a heavily-padded laptop sleeve and even a hidden zippered section on the underside for used shoes and gym kit.

The result? I no longer look like a travelling circus every time I head into the office, and no colleagues need to be subjected to the scent of my used workout clothes.

Read on to find out why I haven’t considered switching up my commuter bag for the last 12 months.

How I tested

( Harry Bullmore )

I crammed the Stubble & Co bag to test its credentials, then saw how easily I could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. I also tested everything from comfort and utility, to functionality, materials and use for travelling.

