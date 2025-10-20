The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
11 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter
Whether you’re heading to cooler climes or walking the dog in the park, I’ve found footwear to suit
- 1Columbia women's snowtrot peak ODX winter bootRead review£1452Mountain Warehouse ice crystal women’s waterproof snow bootsRead review£39
- 3DC Shoes crisis 2 hi wnt high-top winterised shoesRead review£804The North Face women’s thermoball traction winter bootiesRead review£70
- 5Fitflop neo-D-hyker waterproof zip-front padded sub-zero walking bootsRead review£1406Hunter women's intrepid insulated short snow bootsRead review£160
- 7Fairfax and Favor Aspen ski bootsRead review£2658Columbia women's snowtrot unwind mulesRead review£70
- 9Peter Storm women's eyam waterproof snow bootsRead review£6510The Edge women's Aspen snow bootRead review£45
- 11Damart thermolactyl bootsRead review£69
Once the reserve of swanky ski resorts, the best women’s snow boots are now winter essentials designed to keep feet warm and dry while helping to avoid tumbles on snow, ice and rain-slicked streets.
In recent years, the humble snow boot has transformed beyond all recognition, with the use of sustainable materials, precision-engineered footbeds and mesh-lined fleece layers. This means that staying damp-free no longer has to involve sacrificing comfort.
When tracking down the best ones for you, you’ll want a pair with decent traction, courtesy of deep, well-placed lugs on the soles. Meanwhile, bellows-style tongues keep out snow, ice and dirt, and materials such as 3M Thinsulate help feet stay warm and dry.
It’s now easier than ever to lock in heat with the help of various hi-tech materials, so you don’t need to rely on thick insulation. However, if you’re in the market for insulated boots, I’d recommend looking for a minimum of 100g of insulation.
After putting a variety of styles to the test, my favourite women’s snow boots for winter 2025/2026 are the Columbia snowtrot peak ODX (£145, Columbiasportswear.co.uk), but there’s a whole range of top-notch footwear available across various price points. Keep scrolling to find out which pairs are worth adding to your winter wardrobe.
How I tested
Having spent several winters living in ski resorts, I’ve lost count of the snow boots I’ve splurged on over the years, which means I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to knowing which features are worth their weight in gold, and which are merely gimmicks. When it came to putting women’s snow boots through their paces for this article, I considered everything from the laces to the lining. I also put each boot’s tread to the test by sliding each design across a block of ice, to see exactly how much grip and traction is offered. During testing, I considered the following criteria...
- Materials: Are the materials waterproof and sustainably sourced? What are the boots lined with? If a brand has its very own trademarked material or insulation (such as Columbia’s Omni-Heat), has it been used and is it any good? These are the questions I set out to answer.
- Value for money: I’m not saying expensive price tags aren’t always justified, but I wanted to see if the features on offer provided good value for money.
- Fit: This isn’t just about offering a decent range of sizes, it’s about the toggle and lace placement, whether or not the midsole has an ergonomic design, and an awareness that even the perfectly sized boot won’t fit if there’s too much (or too little) support or lining.
- Stability: This is pretty much the most important factor, but it doesn’t just come down to the grippiness of the sole. Features such as toggles that allow easy tightening of the boots, and soles that don’t feel cumbersome but still have enough cushioning, are all key to snow boot stability.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As The Independent’s reviews section, IndyBest has a team of testers that examine a range of products in an unbiased process to find the very best. IndyBest experts assess whether or not these products actually live up to their marketing.
Tamara Hinson is a journalist who has tried and tested a large variety of products for IndyBest. As a former snowboard instructor and someone who’s worked several seasons as a chalet girl (and who still spends a decent chunk of time in the mountains each winter), Tamara knows exactly what to look for when it comes to finding the best snow boots.
The best women’s snow boots for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Columbia women's snowtrot peak ODX winter boot: £145, Columbiasportswear.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Mountain Warehouse ice crystal women’s waterproof snow boots: £39.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
- Best for comfort – Hunter women's intrepid insulated short snow boots: £160, Hunterboots.co.uk
- Best for durability – Peter Storm women's eyam waterproof snow boots: £65, Blacks.co.uk
1Columbia women's snowtrot peak ODX winter boot
- Best: Womens' snow boots overall
- Sizes: UK 3-10
- Colourways: Black, white
- Why we love it
- Incredibly comfortable
- Fantastic traction
- Take note
- Would have loved to see more colourways
It’s not all about looks but these boots are things of beauty. Available in black or white, they feature a generous 400g of insulation and Columbia’s ‘outdry extreme’ waterproof, breathable upper, which will ensure your feet stay dry no matter how many snowdrifts you stomp through. The boots also come with the brand’s legendary Omni-Heat Infinity thermal-reflective technology – I’ve got several jackets with this tech, and it’s fantastic.
The ultra-chunky sole did a great job of keeping me stable on slippery footpaths, and the cushioned, single density foam midsole provided next-level cosiness without adding unnecessary weight. An easily grippable side zip and a pull tab on the rear meant these boots were a breeze to slip on and off, even with gloved hands. They may be a little more expensive than some other options on this list, but I think these boots are worth the splurge.
2Mountain Warehouse ice crystal women’s waterproof snow boots
- Best: Budget snow boots for women
- Sizes: UK 4-8
- Colourways: Khaki, brown
- Why we love it
- On-trend design
- Kept feet incredibly warm during testing
- Take note
- Limited size range
When you’re waging war on snow, ice and slick pavements, these relatively budget-friendly boots are sturdy, weatherproof and up to the task. Complete with a furry interior, slipping on these boots felt dreamy.
I was worried I’d feel weighed down and clumsy when wearing these boots, given their thicker soles and the abundance of tech packed in (including an IsoDry waterproof membrane, a Thinsulate lining and EVA cushioning), but my fears were unfounded, as this style felt much more breathable than I’d expected, despite the fact it’s been lab tested in conditions as cold as -20C, according to the brand.
3DC Shoes crisis 2 hi wnt high-top winterised shoes
- Best: Stylish snow boots
- Sizes: UK 5-13
- Colourways: Black, charcoal, tan, olive, wheat
- Why we love it
- Bags of street style
- Take note
- Technically designed for men
Full disclosure: these are technically men’s boots, but as a lifelong (female) DC fan who has always worn the brand’s men’s shoes and boots (if only for their wider fit), I think this style is absolutely worthy of a spot on this list.
The grip on the boots’ recessed-tread soles was far superior to many other popular snow boots, and the generous amount of fleece lining was an absolute joy. While this low-rise style might not be as tough as some others, I’m seriously impressed by DC’s ability to create a sturdy, water-resistant shoe that is still lightweight and good-looking.
4The North Face women’s thermoball traction winter booties
- Best: Low-rise snow boots for women
- Sizes: UK 3-9
- Colourways: Black, white, mushroom
- Why we love it
- Incredibly comfortable
- Sizing is spot on
- Take note
- Would have loved to see larger range of sizes
Thes boots are incredibly comfortable and come packed with technical features, ranging from a recycled PET ripstop upper and PFC-free durable water-repellent design to the brand’s brilliant Thermoball insulation.
The tread provided brilliant grip on slick surfaces, and I was impressed by how quickly the booties dried after I was caught in an unexpected rain shower. While I found the sizing of this style to be spot on, I would love to see a larger range of sizes.
5Fitflop neo-D-hyker waterproof zip-front padded sub-zero walking boots
- Best: Technical snow boots for women
- Sizes: UK 3-9
- Colourways: Brown, black, grey, olive
- Why we love it
- Like a hug for your feet
- Take note
- Would have loved to see more half sizes
Another pair of snow boots packed with tech, this style ensured I stayed warm, thanks to 400g of 3M Thinsulate insulation and mesh-lined fleece. The boots were a breeze to slip on and off, while FitFlop’s carbon-plate neodynamic midsole ramped up the comfort without adding weight.
These boots are also incredibly practical – the designers have clearly taken the time to think about aspects that make the wearer’s life easier, with the tactile, oversized zipper being a case in point. Bonus points for the reflective TPU strip on the heel, too.
6Hunter women's intrepid insulated short snow boots
- Best: Women's snow boots for comfort
- Sizes: 3-9
- Colourways: White, black
- Why we love it
- Great arch support
- Take note
- No half sizes
Another pair of fabulously comfortable snow boots, Hunter’s style is a dream to wear. The ergonomic fit did a great job of keeping my feet warm without impeding movement, and the extra-large toggle, with its generous length of elastic, made it a breeze to tighten the fit (while wearing gloves) during a particularly chilly walk.
I was also pleased to see the rubber outer curls up over the toecap, as well as extra reinforcement in the areas – such as the heel – most prone to wear and tear. Dampness, do your worst.
7Fairfax and Favor Aspen ski boots
- Best: Premium women's snow boots
- Sizes: 3-9
- Colourways: Tan, navy
- Why we love it
- Ultra-stylish
- Great coverage
- Take note
- High price tag
These are the kind of snow boots worthy of donning for catwalks through a Verbier chalet or table-dancing sessions at your favourite apres-ski bar. Yes, they’re expensive but there’s style as well as substance here – I was pleasantly surprised by the reassuring grippiness of the sole.
The wider placement of the D-ring eyelets meant I could quickly tighten the boots in all the right places, without the risk of pinching, and the pull tab at the rear meant this style was incredibly easy to slip on and off. My favourite thing, however, was the incredibly soft shearling lining.
8Columbia women's snowtrot unwind mules
- Best: Women's snow boots for grip
- Sizes: UK 3-10
- Colourways: Black, stone
- Why we love it
- Great range of sizes, including half sizes
- Take note
- Less coverage than some other styles
Featuring a super-thick sole, which does a brilliant job of elevating the wearer away from dirt, grime and ice, these ‘mules’ are ideal if you’re looking for a low-rise option. The star of the show is something called a Techlite midsole, which ramps up the comfort and support without adding extra weight.
The quilted upper, which has the perfect amount of insulation, looks gorgeous, and the brand’s Omni-Heat reflective lining did a top-notch job of locking in heat – as did the sturdy toggle on the front of the shoe.
9Peter Storm women's eyam waterproof snow boots
- Best: Women's snow boots for durability
- Sizes: UK 4-7
- Colourways: Black
- Why we love it
- Supportive
- Grippy tread
- Take note
- Another small range of sizes
If you’re looking for affordable boots that will keep you warm, dry and stylish, look no further than this pair from Peter Storm. The style features ultra-soft faux fur lining; StormShield technology for unbeatable waterproofing; and manmade, easy-care PU.
I was seriously impressed with the waterproofing and by how easy it was to give the boots a spruce-up without marking the fabric. Additional reinforcement at the toes and heels provided extra reassurance during a trek along rocky, puddle-strewn roads, and although I was concerned the thicker sole might be cumbersome, my fears were unfounded.
10The Edge women's Aspen snow boot
- Best: Women's snow boots for hands-free tightening
- Sizes: UK 4-8
- Colourways: Navy, white
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Durable design
- Take note
- A little clumpy
This isn’t the prettiest pair but when it comes to clearing snow from your drive or making it across an icy park in one piece, these boots won’t let you down.
The chunky lugs on the sole gave more than enough traction on my patch of ice, and although there are no laces or zips, the Velcro strap (alongside a tightening toggle) did a good job of cinching in these boots to my required tightness. Overall, these boots offer a durable design at a reasonable price.
11Damart thermolactyl boots
- Best: Tall snow boots for women
- Sizes: UK 3-7
- Colourways: Black
- Why we love it
- Antibacterial treatment
- Take note
- Small range of sizes
These boots may not be packed to the rafters with technical features, but they’re incredibly comfortable, stylish and warm (thanks to heat-trapping Thermolactyl fibres). The boots also feature an antibacterial finish to keep feet pong-free.
Despite the small range of sizes, I found the fit (I’m a UK size seven) spot on, with just the right amount of room and support.
What are the best women’s snow boots?
The top spot goes to Columbia's women's snowtrot peak ODX winter boot on account of the ergonomic design, generous use of insulation and great traction provided by the sole – despite the fact it was by no means one of the chunkiest. Oh, and they look great, too. If you’re looking to spend less, the Mountain Warehouse ice crystal women’s waterproof snow boots, Damart thermolactyl boots and The Edge women's Aspen snow boot all performed well, too.
Keep warm while on the mountain, with IndyBest’s roundup of the best women’s ski jackets