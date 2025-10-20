11 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Once the reserve of swanky ski resorts, the best women’s snow boots are now winter essentials designed to keep feet warm and dry while helping to avoid tumbles on snow, ice and rain-slicked streets.

In recent years, the humble snow boot has transformed beyond all recognition, with the use of sustainable materials, precision-engineered footbeds and mesh-lined fleece layers. This means that staying damp-free no longer has to involve sacrificing comfort.

When tracking down the best ones for you, you’ll want a pair with decent traction, courtesy of deep, well-placed lugs on the soles. Meanwhile, bellows-style tongues keep out snow, ice and dirt, and materials such as 3M Thinsulate help feet stay warm and dry.

It’s now easier than ever to lock in heat with the help of various hi-tech materials, so you don’t need to rely on thick insulation. However, if you’re in the market for insulated boots, I’d recommend looking for a minimum of 100g of insulation.

After putting a variety of styles to the test, my favourite women’s snow boots for winter 2025/2026 are the Columbia snowtrot peak ODX (£145, Columbiasportswear.co.uk), but there’s a whole range of top-notch footwear available across various price points. Keep scrolling to find out which pairs are worth adding to your winter wardrobe.

How I tested

I put each boot’s tread to the test by sliding each across a block of ice ( Tamara Hinson/The Independent )

Having spent several winters living in ski resorts, I’ve lost count of the snow boots I’ve splurged on over the years, which means I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to knowing which features are worth their weight in gold, and which are merely gimmicks. When it came to putting women’s snow boots through their paces for this article, I considered everything from the laces to the lining. I also put each boot’s tread to the test by sliding each design across a block of ice, to see exactly how much grip and traction is offered. During testing, I considered the following criteria...

Materials: Are the materials waterproof and sustainably sourced? What are the boots lined with? If a brand has its very own trademarked material or insulation (such as Columbia’s Omni-Heat), has it been used and is it any good? These are the questions I set out to answer.

Are the materials waterproof and sustainably sourced? What are the boots lined with? If a brand has its very own trademarked material or insulation (such as Columbia’s Omni-Heat), has it been used and is it any good? These are the questions I set out to answer. Value for money: I’m not saying expensive price tags aren’t always justified, but I wanted to see if the features on offer provided good value for money.

I’m not saying expensive price tags aren’t always justified, but I wanted to see if the features on offer provided good value for money. Fit: This isn’t just about offering a decent range of sizes, it’s about the toggle and lace placement, whether or not the midsole has an ergonomic design, and an awareness that even the perfectly sized boot won’t fit if there’s too much (or too little) support or lining.

This isn’t just about offering a decent range of sizes, it’s about the toggle and lace placement, whether or not the midsole has an ergonomic design, and an awareness that even the perfectly sized boot won’t fit if there’s too much (or too little) support or lining. Stability: This is pretty much the most important factor, but it doesn’t just come down to the grippiness of the sole. Features such as toggles that allow easy tightening of the boots, and soles that don’t feel cumbersome but still have enough cushioning, are all key to snow boot stability.

