10 best corner sofas that are cosy and comfortable

A sprawling corner sofa offers relaxed lounging for the whole family. It is, by its very nature, a sociable furniture piece designed to be wrapped around a low-sitting coffee table.

It’s also perfect for movie night, whether you’re furnishing a dedicated media room or looking for suitable seating for your makeshift home cinema set-up: pass the popcorn along that L-shape.

Rarely cheap, a corner sofa is an investment and is typically priced upwards of £1,500. But this is a contemporary piece that has essentially replaced the traditional three-piece suite, so bear in mind you’re getting value for two, or even three-in-one seating here.

Some of the best L-shaped settees are luxuriously slouchy, giving us little choice but to dive in and relax. Look for designs with an integrated chaise lounge if you value putting your feet up.

You’ll also need to consider your space and whether a corner sofa is best suited to left or right hand configurations: most are asymmetrical.

That said, some modular designs give you the freedom to position a chaise left or right, which is handy if you have a house move in the near future, or you simply like to change things up from time to time.

We put out top ten corner sofas to the test, looking for the very best in form, function and affordability.

DFS Grand Designs tenby sofa Best: Overall What we loved most about the Tenby corner sofa was its playful juxtaposition between solid and slouchy. Its boxy, contemporary frame offers a rigid, enclosing structure while its deep seat pads and plush back cushions are all about relaxed informality. But this one gets our top marks for sustainability. The surprisingly soft chenille upholstery fabric is made from recycled bottles and textile waste. While the frame is fashioned from sustainably sourced hardwood, and even the springs and filling fibres are either recycled or recyclable. The corner sofa comes in other equally eco-friendly upholstery fabrics, too, including a plush velvet. Asymmetrical in shape, choose from left or right configurations to suit your space. Buy now £ 2599 , Dfs.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Raft Warwick corner unit Best for: Quality craftsmanship You know you’re in for a top notch furniture piece when you order from this brand – and that’s of course reflected in the price. Raft’s handmade pieces aren’t cheap but they offer outstanding quality. The Warwick corner unit is a luxuriously low-sitting family sofa to suit an informal lounging area. Its frame is crafted from responsibly sourced, solar kiln dried hardwood, scoring points on sustainability, while its cushioning boasts an impressive five inches of feathers surrounding a high grade foam core. We loved this one for its contemporary, boxy shaping and its inviting, deep seat cushions. Choose from a range of fabrics – mainly neutral in tone with a few options for a nature-inspired colour pop. Buy now £ 4507 , Raftfurniture.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arlo & Jacob fern grande RH corner filler loafer Best for: For whole family lounging Arlo & Jacob’s offering gives us an arresting mix of styles. Its scroll arm is a nod to the traditional while its deep square seat cushions give it a look that’s as slouchy as any sprawling, contemporary piece. This one boasts a hardwood frame, a fully sprung back, and reversible cushions (both seat and back), which promises to prolong the life of the fabric whilst keeping the plush padding as cosy as it gets. A versatile modular settee, this one comes in various configurations to fit your living space. Extended with the loafer unit, it’ll seat the whole family – ideal for snuggling up on movie night. Plus, you can choose from an inviting earthy colour palette. Buy now £ 3280 , Arloandjacob.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loaf sugar bum corner sofa Best for: A more traditional look While most contemporary corner sofas offer a low-sitting L-shape, Loaf’s is more of a traditionally upright affair with its tall solid oak legs elegantly lifting it off the floor. But the sugar bum’s just as perfectly slouchy. Handcrafted using Scandinavian birch, the frame is slender but super strong while the seat cushions are luxuriously feather wrapped. This one also boasts feather filled back cushions, which accounts for the feeling of being hugged when you sit back and fully relax. Choose left or right configurations and from a whopping 146 fabrics. Buy now £ 2845 , Loaf.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm halston velvet left hand corner sofa Best for: A mid-century twist Another upright corner sofa, Dunelm’s offering recalls stylish mid-century furniture pieces with its winged armrests and angled wooden legs. The Halston, despite its relatively affordable price tag, is a big-impact statement piece guaranteed to induce wows from house guests. This one boasts a compact footprint, unlike its sprawling counterparts, making it a great choice for smaller spaces. Upholstered in a soft, textured velvet fabric, the corner settee comes in three colourways: dark green or blue if you’re after a glam jewel-hued colour pop, otherwise a chic mid-grey for understated elegance. Buy now £ 1199 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sofa Workshop mallow sectional sofa Best for: Design lovers Our priciest pick is a sculptural beauty – and an example of contemporary modular seating at its best. The expansive corner sofa is crafted from a mix of hardwood and plywood, boasts supportive spring and elastic webbing seating, as well as foam and fibre filled back cushions and arm rests – which prove reliably firm given the piece’s malleable frame-free look. In fact, this one’s as comfy as it gets with its sumptuous deep seats that are perfect for curling up in. It comes in a comprehensive range of fabrics and colours, including the pattern-rich pandemonium collection. What we loved most about the design-led mallow sectional sofa is its perfect curve: conversely, there are no right angles in this corner sofa. Buy now £ 500 , Sofaworkshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hykkon stclair reversible sleeper corner sofa Best for: Versatility Recalling old Hollywood glamour with its rich polyester velvet upholstery and deep buttoning detail, this is an elegant statement piece. The frame is fashioned from a mix of solid beech and pine while its pole-like legs are a beautifully pale solid oak. Less of a sprawling corner sofa and more of a three-seater with an added chaise, its footprint is compact. You wouldn’t know it but this one’s a nifty shape-shifter: not only is it reversible, allowing you to choose a left or right orientation, there’s handy under-seat storage and – the pièce de resistance – it transforms into a comfy sofa bed with a simple fold down click-clack mechanism. A brilliant guest-ready piece. Buy now £ 1099.99 {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Heal’s Brunel corner chaise Best for: Smart seating This is another compact corner sofa with an extended chaise for putting your feet up. The settee merges sharp mid-century lines with industrial styling, and it is a heady mix. Thanks to its modular make-up, the chaise can be positioned left or right, which is handy if you don’t want to commit one way or the other: simply place the footstool at either side and swap the removable long cushion around. The Brunel boasts a hardwood beech and birch frame while its foam and fibre filled seat and back cushions are wonderfully plump and supportive. We loved the slender black aluminium feet and the way the cushions are kept in place with zips. Buy now £ 1659 , Heals.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Out & Out Adam L-shaped chaise sofa Best for: Stylish affordability Channelling the Japandi trend, Out & Out’s offering marries low, boxy shaping with a slimline frame that celebrates the beauty of natural wood. In a hardwearing matte black upholstery fabric, it’s both chic and practical. The L-shaped settee is available in left or right hand configurations with a chaise that juts out for a luxuriously casual recline. The chunky foam cushioning is both comfy and supportive while the low-lying arm rests further add to the relaxed look and feel. We loved the way this one takes the low, slouchy aesthetic yet it is elegantly raised off the floor. And at under £1000, it offers impressive bang for your buck. Buy now £ 999 , Outandout.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sofas & Stuff big softie slope arm Best for: The home cinema If you’re lucky enough to have a dedicated media room at home, this indulgently low-sitting and sprawling corner sofa is positively made for it. The big softie boasts a traditional hardwood frame, wonderfully comfy feather filled seat and back cushions, discreet, solid wood feet and – as if to up the cosy even further – comes with five duck feather filled scatter cushions. We loved this one for its inviting slouchiness, the angle of the back and arm rests ensures it’s impossible not to relax in. This one comes in a huge range of fabrics and colours. But we’re choosing a bold velvet for our home cinema set-up. Buy now £ 4465 , Sofasandstuff.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

