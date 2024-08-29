Best iPad 2024: Which tablet is right for you?

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From the iPad Pro to the iPad Air, we break down which of Apple’s tablets is best for your needs and budget
When Steve Jobs stepped onto the stage nearly 15 years ago to unveil the iPad to the world, the device was met with, not praise, but mockery. “That’s nothing more than a big iPhone,” people cried, “With a stupid name.”
Who’s laughing now? In the intervening years, Apple has all but popularised the iPad as a synonym for tablet – an in-between device that sits neatly between a smartphone and full-size laptop. Since then, the tech giant has launched ten different entry-level iPads, six iPad Mini tablets, six iPad Air tablets and seven different iPad Pros in a range of sizes.
With a staggering 37 different iPad models released since 2010 and four distinct iPad options to choose from, it’s no wonder people find it tough to keep them all straight. So, which one suits your needs? Considering factors like budget, features, specs, and intended use, keep reading as we deepdive into the world of iPads to help you find the right model for you.
If you’re looking for a tablet that will just be good enough for Netflix, YouTube, a few games here and there, a spot of reading and general internet shopping and web browsing, the entry-level iPad 10th-generation is the one for you. But it’s not the most powerful. Want something a step up that’ll still be great for entertainment and has more horsepower on the inside for editing videos, the iPad Air is the one to buy.
Want the best of the best? The iPad that will last you well into the future? That’s the iPad Pro M4. And for those who are always on the move and just want a travel tablet that won’t take up too much space, you need the iPad Mini.
