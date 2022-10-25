This is strikingly different from the ninth generation, with the flat edges favoured by the rest of the iPad range and the latest iPhones. In moving on from the curved back of previous iPads, Apple has also removed the front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, mounting it instead in the power button – the same as on the iPad air and iPad mini. This works brilliantly, unlocking quickly and reliably, and, if you let your finger rest for a fraction of a second after unlock, opening the home screen or previous app. Personally, I prefer this to the Face ID option found on the iPad pro.

Repositioning the sensor has enabled the front of the iPad to be updated so that it’s now nearly all screen, placed with perfect symmetry inside bezels wide enough to house the front-facing camera.

This, for the first time on an iPad, is on the long edge, rather than the short one, meaning video conferencing is better, as your eyes are looking much closer to the camera rather than off to one side. Curiously, Apple didn’t introduce it on the iPad pro.

This is also the first time the iPad has had a display with curved corners instead of right-angled ones (matching the air, mini and pro). The display is very similar to the identically sized one on the iPad air, with the same resolution. But the iPad air has a wider colour gamut, laminated finish and anti-reflection coating.

The new iPad uses USB-C for charging, meaning only the ninth-gen iPad now has a lightning socket.

There are new colours, too. Previously, the regular iPad has only been available in space grey and silver options. Space grey has gone from this new tablet, replaced by pink, blue and a feisty yellow.

Apple pencil

The pencil is Apple’s smart stylus. The pro, air and mini all work with the more advanced Apple pencil second generation, which snaps to a magnetic panel on the side of those tablets to pair and charge. But the iPad (ninth and new 10th generation) use the first-gen Apple pencil, which charges from the lightning connector hidden under a lid on the top. Since the new iPad uses USB-C, you can’t plug in the pencil directly any more.

However, if you buy a first-generation Apple pencil now, it comes with an adaptor for a USB-C cable, so you plug the pencil into the adaptor and the adaptor into the supplied USB-C cable. If you already have an Apple pencil, it will work with the new iPad if you buy the adaptor, which costs £9.

Why didn’t Apple switch the Apple pencil to USB-C? I think there are two reasons. First, it didn’t want to leave out users who had an Apple pencil already, so it needed to create the adaptor. Once it had done that, switching the pencil design to USB-C was less pressing. Secondly, it may be that putting the USB-C connector on the pencil would have meant the cap would no longer fit.

It really isn’t that smart, but it has one great benefit: you can connect the pencil by cable and then toss both into your bag, so it charges on your commute, for instance. You couldn’t do that with the previous solution of plugging the pencil directly into the base of the iPad, as though it were a lollipop.

Folio keyboard

The folio is a new keyboard and case, exclusively for the new iPad and it operates in a different way from previous magic keyboards for other iPads, which takes some getting used to. Instead of pulling the tablet forwards (as I have done about 100 times now – it just leaves you with the iPad separately in your hand), you lean the display back and push out the kickstand attached to it. If you haven’t used a magic keyboard, this won’t be a problem for you. Similarly, those familiar with the Microsoft surface will recognise the kickstand set-up.

Performance and battery life

Apple has never under-powered its tablets, I’d say, and this one continues the tradition with a processor that delivers speedy, responsive interaction. In fact, it’s so quick, it may make you wonder if anyone needs the pricier iPad air, which this iPad resembles. The iPad air is more powerful, not least thanks to the M1 processor, which is extremely good. However, for most people, most of the time, the A14 bionic chip, first seen on the Apple iPhone 12, is easily fast and capable enough. Games run smoothly, even if they are graphics-heavy, while productivity apps never leave you waiting, snapping open instantly and performing at speed.

Battery life remains constant at 10 hours. Because iPad use is different from iPhone, this is almost always more than enough.