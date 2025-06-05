Boots discount codes for June 2025 – how to get 10% off

Boots is a British shopping institution and, when it comes to finding the best and latest beauty, it’s one of the first places I look. Whether I’ve run out of foundation or my hair dryer’s conked out, the retailer is always there – online and in-store – to save the day.

Something that’s easy to forget as you browse the backlit beauty counters is how many deals are constantly at your fingertips across skincare, make-up and more. Think exclusive discounts for students and advantage card holders, plus up to half price off fragrance.

As a beauty writer, I’m constantly reviewing the latest trending products, like lip stains and microcurrent tools, which means my days are spent crawling the pages of the big retailers like Boots. While you crack on with the daily grind, you can rest assured I’m holding down the deals fort and securing you the best beauty discounts as they roll in.

How to save with Boots offer codes

Right now, there are heaps of ways to save at Boots, including 10 per cent off selected own-brand beauty for Advantage Card holders and up to half price discounts in the Boots sale.

Students can maximise on their own 10 per cent reduction across thousands of products when they sign up to an Advantage Card. Plus, all card holders can shop with Boots’ price advantage promotion that sees huge markdowns (up to £170, right now) on brands including Simple, Oral-B and Weleda.

How to use Boots points

With a Boots Advantage Card (which is free to sign up for) you can earn in-store points that contribute towards your next purchase. In-store, you’ll simply need to hand over your advantage card, either a physical or a digital barcode, to the cashier and ask them to pay in points. Online customers can link their advantage card to their Boots account and then select ‘pay with points’ at checkout.

FYI, you’ll need to have earned enough points to cover your entire purchase. Why can you part pay with Boots points? Unfortunately, that’s just the way things are, but the retailer does stock products at a variety of price points, even as little as 50p. No one’s losing out on their points balance here – big or small.

For context, you’ll earn three points for every £1 spent and every point is worth 1p. To rack up enough points to buy Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara (£12.99, Boots.com), you’d need to spend £433 total. While this might not seem an easy feat, you’d be surprise how quickly those tampons and cotton pads runs add up. Plus, you’ll get double points through the whole of your birthday month, so you can take your party glam to next level knowing it’ll earn you money to spend in the long run.

More ways to save at Boots

If you’re an avid TikTok or Reels scroller, then chances are you’ve heard about Boots’ renowned recycling scheme. For those that aren’t in the know, the recycle at Boots scheme encourages shoppers to be more eco-conscious with their beauty disposal and earn an extra £5 in the process.

In the recycle at Boots app, simply input the barcodes from your empty moisturisers, cleansers and the like, then use the in-store QR code to confirm and deposit your products. You’ll then receive a hefty 500 of advantage card points for every five or more items dropped off. Something to note: you’ll have to spend £10 to claim your £5 benefit or, for me, a top up of my favourite Monday shampoo and conditioner.

As if that wasn’t lucrative enough, there’s more in store for Boots shoppers with little ones in tow (or in belly!). The Boots Parenting Club offers advantage card members a free Aveeno gift upon joining and more treats as your baby grows. You’ll be able to score eight points per £1 spent across baby products, plus offers exclusive to Parenting Club members in the Boots app – all while receiving expert advice to support your care at every stage.

And let’s not forget the wonder that is £10 Tuesday, the retailer’s pot luck reduction that strikes on a different best-seller each week.

How I find the best Boots discount codes

When browsing for a killer deal, knowing what you want is key – lest you get dragged into another 3 for 2 promotion on products you don’t need. If you buy something regularly, try to recall the price you paid last time, so you can ensure you’re not being misled with a falsely inflated discount.

Of course, I’ll be on-hand to share the very best reductions, but if you fancy a solo exploration, these are my tips:

Add a brand-specific filter to narrow down your search.

Check the price per ml/g on beauty minis and compare them to full-size items. Is that reduced bundle a steal, or simply old stock?

Likewise, check the cost of perfumes across different sizes – the 50ml might not be reduced, but 100 or 150ml could be.

Browse your advantage card offers and activate them pre-checkout.

Look out for a red border box when shopping online. It sits below the price and often details a free gift or multi-buy deal.

My favourite current Boots deals

Hawaiian Tropic glowing protection sunscreen dry oil SPF 30: Was £15.89, now £7.94, Boots.com

If you’ve ever used Hawaiian Tropic then you’ll know – and love – the brand’s signature coconut scent. This dry oil is no exception and leaves skin with a gloriously hydrated sheen, all while providing a medium-high SPF of 30. Right now, the product is reduced by half (as are most of the brand’s lotions and sprays) so, with summer slowly peeking in, it’s the perfect time to stock up and keep your skin in good nick come the sunshine and high heat.

Boots minis bag get holiday ready: £32, worth £124.50, Boots.com

Whether you’re off somewhere nice or just sunbathing at home, now’s the time to give your skin and glam a summer upgrade. With best-sellers from Laneige, Milk and Bobbi Brown, this bundle of beauty goodies will save you more than £90 and leave you prepped for golden hour piccies with glowy, bronzed and scented skin. Plus, there’s a handy toiletry bag included to use on your summer travels.

Giorgio Armani code eau de toilette refillable 75ml: Was £87, now £43.50, Boots.com

With Father’s Day just around the corner, discounts on aftershave and men’s fragrance are just what the doctor ordered. Armani Code features notes of bergamot, lemon, tonka bean and smoky guaiac wood. Its packaging is tasteful and understated, and with a generous 50 per cent off, dad will be left smelling fresh without strapping you for cash.

Ghd duet styler: Was £379, now £287.99, Boots.com

Beauty editor Lucy Partington reviewed ghd’s duet styler for IndyBest and described it as “revolutionary.” It works by taking hair from wet-to-dry via a 2-in-1 styler and hair dryer. This means that it tackles blow-drying as well as straightening and, according to Lucy’s review, “replace[s] the need for both.” With more than £90 off right now, it’s a time and money no-brainer.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Having worked many a sales event, including Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boots sale, Lucy Smith is well versed in scanning for the best deals and discounts. For The Independent, she covers beauty day in, day out, spanning everything from the best women’s perfumes to SPF moisturisers.

When it comes to Boots, she’s across the brand’s bundles – like its Korean skincare box – and, come Christmas time, can’t get enough of its best-selling star gifts. Whether she’s tested the products herself, referenced a team member’s review or knows a brand inside and out after five years in the industry, you can trust her choices to leave your skin, hair and body looking (or smelling) its very best.