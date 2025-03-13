This Boots K-beauty bundle will save you £80 on top Korean skincare

1Boots Korean beauty skincare box
- Products: Nine
- Full sizes: Eight
- Stand-out ingredients: Collagen, soybean oil, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica extract, vitamin E, rice extract
- Cruelty-free : All cruelty-free bar Laneige
- Why we love it
- Incredible value
- On the whole, products are gentle and sensitive skin-friendly
- Chock full of hydration
The products
Lots of thought has gone into this selection. I’d argue that eight out of the nine products are hugely popular already, the one that isn’t – Mixsoon’s bean cleansing oil – has been included in a smaller sample size, perhaps in anticipation of social media’s next skincare fascination.
The formulas in the bundle include everything from niacinamide to brightening ginseng root (more info in the listed ingredients) – from hydration, anti-ageing and even anti-inflammatory standpoint, these products truly give you everything a healthy complexion requires.
If I were to be picky, you may want vitamin C, peptides or retinoids but, as with the ginseng, there are plenty of natural alternatives here that aim to produce similar effects. For example, bakuchiol promotes skin regeneration and centella asiatica works to boost collagen production.
Performance
Starting with Biodance’s collagen face mask, if you’ve not yet tried this overnight sensation, then consider Boots’ Korean beauty box the beginning of your next skincare fixation. When I first used it, I noticed a marked reduction in the depth of both the lines above my nose and the fine creases along my forehead.
As for the box’s underdog – the Mixsoon bean cleansing oil – it has a lovely satiny texture and feels instantly comforting when removing make-up. It has a floral fragrance to it, which I liked, but this might not mix well with ultra-sensitive skin. The other cleanser in the box – Round Lab’s 1025 dokdo cleanser – lathers well and doesn’t leave skin feeling taut or squeaky clean, thanks to the inclusion of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Skin1004’s centella ampoule is a product I’ve been keen to try and it proved as indulgent as expected. With a whole host of fatty acids and antioxidants, the runny serum absorbed into my skin almost immediately, leaving a glorious glow in its wake.
Haruharu Wonder’s two inclusions in the Boots beauty box – the black rice toner and eye cream – were welcome additions to my routine and, with the latter specifically, served as a gentle anti-ageing alternative to my usual Medik8 crystal retinal eye (which I have found to cause occasional sensitivity).
The generously sized Isntree hyaluronic acid moist cream was like a duck to water on my oily skin. But, it might be nourishing enough if you have dry skin.
Given its TikTok-viral success, it was no surprise to see Beauty of Joseon’s rice and probiotic SPF included. Having used it for months, I can attest to its soothing nature and the fact that it doesn’t pill or leave a white cast.
And, last but not least, Laneige’s lip glowy balm. How can you improve on perfection? This lip balm makes an appearance in every bag I leave the house with and, second to the brand’s overnight lip sleeping mask, the glowy balm is the best gift you can give to your lips. It effectively fills fine lines (with regular use) and smells exceptional, particularly in its berry iteration.