This Boots K-beauty bundle will save you £80 on top Korean skincare

I predict it’ll sell out fast

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 13 March 2025 09:39 GMT
The retailer has released a collection of nine iconic K-beauty formulas
The retailer has released a collection of nine iconic K-beauty formulas (Boots/iStock/The Independent)

As all beauty buffs know, Korean skincare formulas are up there with some of the best. Whether they’re harnessing the soothing properties of rice or using soybean oil to give your skin barrier a bit of much-needed TLC, our friends to the east certainly know how to nurture a healthy complexion.

For years, it seemed, that getting ahold of popular K-beauty brands, such as COSRX and Dr. Jart, was nigh-on impossible but, after a skincare boom back in 2020 (kickstarted by lockdown, arguably), all the best products have slowly made their way across the globe. And now, Boots not only stocks some of our favourite K-brands, but it’s now treating us to a beauty bundle of Korean skincare icons. The best part? There’s more than £80 of savings up for grabs.

The Boots Korean beauty skincare box (£40, Boots.com) includes nine products – eight of which are full size – totalling a full worth of £126.26. Plus, advantage card customers will be able to accrue an extra £10 worth of points when spending £40 or more on relevant K-beauty purchases. Of course, this bargain is on track to generate quite a buzz, so I set out to see if the products rightly warranted your excitement. Scroll for my verdict.

How I tested

I tested all nine products together, starting with a cleanse and using the subsequent creams and serums in place of my usual skincare routine
I tested all nine products together, starting with a cleanse and using the subsequent creams and serums in place of my usual skincare routine (Lucy Smith)

While I was familiar with some of the products in the beauty box– namely, the Biodance collagen face mask, the Laneige lip glowy balm and the Beauty of Joseon SPF – the remaining five were new to me. As such, I got to work testing and used all the products in succession as a full morning skincare regimen. I paid attention to the use of effective versus filler ingredients, the feel of the products instantly and as the day wore on, and any wow-worthy features like unique packaging or skin brightening. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Having reviewed the best Korean skincare products, the best Korean skincare brands, the best COSRX products and countless individual reviews (think: Laneige’s lip sleeping mask and Thank You Farmer’s SPF), I’m a K-beauty expert. I’ve garnered intel from professionals in the field, having spoken to Naturium founder Susan Yara and, when it comes to the best Korean formulas, I’ve tested everything from make-up to bodycare and, of course, skincare. So, in terms of trialling the products within Boots’ Korean cosmetics bundle, I’ve plenty of comparisons to draw from.

1
Boots Korean beauty skincare box

boots korean skincare beauty box review indybest
  • Products: Nine
  • Full sizes: Eight
  • Stand-out ingredients: Collagen, soybean oil, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica extract, vitamin E, rice extract
  • Cruelty-free : All cruelty-free bar Laneige
  • Why we love it
    • Incredible value
    • On the whole, products are gentle and sensitive skin-friendly
    • Chock full of hydration

The products

Lots of thought has gone into this selection. I’d argue that eight out of the nine products are hugely popular already, the one that isn’t – Mixsoon’s bean cleansing oil – has been included in a smaller sample size, perhaps in anticipation of social media’s next skincare fascination.

The formulas in the bundle include everything from niacinamide to brightening ginseng root (more info in the listed ingredients) – from hydration, anti-ageing and even anti-inflammatory standpoint, these products truly give you everything a healthy complexion requires.

If I were to be picky, you may want vitamin C, peptides or retinoids but, as with the ginseng, there are plenty of natural alternatives here that aim to produce similar effects. For example, bakuchiol promotes skin regeneration and centella asiatica works to boost collagen production.

boots korean skincare beauty box review skin1004 centella ampoule indybest
Skin1004's Madagascan centella ampoule is a best-seller (Skin1004)

Performance

Starting with Biodance’s collagen face mask, if you’ve not yet tried this overnight sensation, then consider Boots’ Korean beauty box the beginning of your next skincare fixation. When I first used it, I noticed a marked reduction in the depth of both the lines above my nose and the fine creases along my forehead.

As for the box’s underdog – the Mixsoon bean cleansing oil – it has a lovely satiny texture and feels instantly comforting when removing make-up. It has a floral fragrance to it, which I liked, but this might not mix well with ultra-sensitive skin. The other cleanser in the box – Round Lab’s 1025 dokdo cleanser – lathers well and doesn’t leave skin feeling taut or squeaky clean, thanks to the inclusion of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

boots korean skincare beauty box review round lab 1025 dokdu cleanser indybest
Round Lab's 1025 Dokdu cleanser is unscented and suitable for sensitive skin (Round Lab)

Skin1004’s centella ampoule is a product I’ve been keen to try and it proved as indulgent as expected. With a whole host of fatty acids and antioxidants, the runny serum absorbed into my skin almost immediately, leaving a glorious glow in its wake.

Haruharu Wonder’s two inclusions in the Boots beauty box – the black rice toner and eye cream – were welcome additions to my routine and, with the latter specifically, served as a gentle anti-ageing alternative to my usual Medik8 crystal retinal eye (which I have found to cause occasional sensitivity).

The generously sized Isntree hyaluronic acid moist cream was like a duck to water on my oily skin. But, it might be nourishing enough if you have dry skin.

boots korean skincare beauty box review indybest
I got hold of the Boots bundle the day it launched (Lucy Smith)

Given its TikTok-viral success, it was no surprise to see Beauty of Joseon’s rice and probiotic SPF included. Having used it for months, I can attest to its soothing nature and the fact that it doesn’t pill or leave a white cast.

And, last but not least, Laneige’s lip glowy balm. How can you improve on perfection? This lip balm makes an appearance in every bag I leave the house with and, second to the brand’s overnight lip sleeping mask, the glowy balm is the best gift you can give to your lips. It effectively fills fine lines (with regular use) and smells exceptional, particularly in its berry iteration.

The verdict: Boots Korean beauty skincare box

If I ever had any doubts about this skincare collection, consider them well and truly gone. Aside from the fact that this box’s £40 price point puts each product at less than £4.50, the formulas featured are a one-stop-shop for glowy skin. Whether it’s the included natural ingredients, such as green tea and pumpkin, or niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, every product packed within this bargain bundle sets out to repair and revitalise the skin. And I have no doubts it’ll be out of stock imminently, so don’t hang about.

