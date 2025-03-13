This Boots K-beauty bundle will save you £80 on top Korean skincare

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As all beauty buffs know, Korean skincare formulas are up there with some of the best. Whether they’re harnessing the soothing properties of rice or using soybean oil to give your skin barrier a bit of much-needed TLC, our friends to the east certainly know how to nurture a healthy complexion.

For years, it seemed, that getting ahold of popular K-beauty brands, such as COSRX and Dr. Jart, was nigh-on impossible but, after a skincare boom back in 2020 (kickstarted by lockdown, arguably), all the best products have slowly made their way across the globe. And now, Boots not only stocks some of our favourite K-brands, but it’s now treating us to a beauty bundle of Korean skincare icons. The best part? There’s more than £80 of savings up for grabs.

The Boots Korean beauty skincare box (£40, Boots.com) includes nine products – eight of which are full size – totalling a full worth of £126.26. Plus, advantage card customers will be able to accrue an extra £10 worth of points when spending £40 or more on relevant K-beauty purchases. Of course, this bargain is on track to generate quite a buzz, so I set out to see if the products rightly warranted your excitement. Scroll for my verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested all nine products together, starting with a cleanse and using the subsequent creams and serums in place of my usual skincare routine ( Lucy Smith )

While I was familiar with some of the products in the beauty box– namely, the Biodance collagen face mask, the Laneige lip glowy balm and the Beauty of Joseon SPF – the remaining five were new to me. As such, I got to work testing and used all the products in succession as a full morning skincare regimen. I paid attention to the use of effective versus filler ingredients, the feel of the products instantly and as the day wore on, and any wow-worthy features like unique packaging or skin brightening. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Having reviewed the best Korean skincare products, the best Korean skincare brands, the best COSRX products and countless individual reviews (think: Laneige’s lip sleeping mask and Thank You Farmer’s SPF), I’m a K-beauty expert. I’ve garnered intel from professionals in the field, having spoken to Naturium founder Susan Yara and, when it comes to the best Korean formulas, I’ve tested everything from make-up to bodycare and, of course, skincare. So, in terms of trialling the products within Boots’ Korean cosmetics bundle, I’ve plenty of comparisons to draw from.