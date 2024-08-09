Forget Supergoop, this Korean sunscreen is my new favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you love clean beauty and French pharmaceutical skincare, then you won’t want to miss the Korean skincare bandwagon, least of all the Thank You Farmer water sun cream (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Korean skincare has been a hit on TikTok over the past couple of years, championing trends from glass skin to skin flooding, and top brands have included Laneige, Glow Recipe and, in this instance, Thank You Farmer.

Why this SPF, you ask? It protexts your skin barrier, leaves a youthful dewy finish, and, my personal favourite, it’s ultra hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid. For the sweat-prone among us, this SPF is feather-light so won’t feel leave you feeling clammy, nor will it leave a white cast on darker skin tones, or so it promises.

If I haven’t convinced you yet,I put the product to the test on a balmy afternoon in ‘Blighty to give you a full rundown of the water cream’s key features, plus why I think it should be a summer skincare staple in your arsenal.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve been using the water sun cream over the past few hot-weather weeks ( Lucy Smith )

Testing the SPF on bare skin and well as beneath make-up, I’ve been using the Thank You Farmer sun project water sun cream over the past few weeks throughout some of 2024’s hottest days.

I’ve paid attention to texture upon application and throughout the day, as well as any signs of sunburn, scent (if any) and overall feel. Not to mention whether it managed to withstand a swim in the sea – something that’s certainly important to me when taking an SPF on a beach or pool holiday. Here’s how I got on.