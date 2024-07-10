Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sol de Janeiro is the brand behind the tongue-in-cheek Brazilian bum bum cream (£21, Lookfantastic.com) and a scent range that’s a more up-market answer to the 2000s obsession with Revlon’s Charlie. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the brand name, chances are you’re familiar with the signature ochre-yellow packaging or the salted caramel scent (£24, Lookfantastic.com), especially given that the latter is worn by a hefty proportion of 11 to 16-year-olds at the time of writing (just take a browse on TikTok).

Now, nine years since the brand’s launch, Sol de Janeiro has dropped a trio of SPF heroes, for which anticipation was so high that the products’ April release prompted customers to be waitlisted. To add fuel to the fire, Sol presented woman-of-the-moment Sofia Richie as the face of the collection, thus nudging young adults and 20-somethings alike (including us) to try the new SPFs for themselves.

With three months having passed since the SPF 50 trio went to market, I’ve been getting to know the Rio radiance body spray, lotion and oil (£28.80, £32 and £30.40, respectively, Lookfantastic.com). Although the current UK climate doesn’t lend itself to the ultimate sun test, as every skincare fanatic knows, sunscreen isn’t just for blazing hot days. Indeed, even the cloudiest of beach days can prompt a nasty skin peel, so, keep reading to find out how I got on with Sol’s SPFs.

How I tested Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance SPF

open image in gallery I put the Rio radiance SPF 50 body lotion, spray and oil to the test ( The Independent/Lucy Smith )

Applying the products at home before heading out to work, I paid attention to the consistency of the SPFs, applying the lotion to my right thigh, the spray to my left and the oil across my arms. I wanted to establish whether any of the formulas felt sticky under clothing and noted how easy the products were to apply and distribute. I clocked how long the scents lasted on my skin and, with regard to packaging, how the three different applicators – a precise and tapered squeeze tube, a pump spray and a mist spray – assisted the products’ ease of use.