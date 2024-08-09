This £6 bronzer is better than Charlotte Tilbury’s

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Charlotte Tilbury sun-kissed glow bronzer is the stuff of make-up legends, so to hear along the grapevine that a product almost £40 cheaper might be offering similar (or better) results, well, I was understandably intrigued.

For the uninitiated, Charlotte Tilbury’s cream bronzer has a thick, peanut butter-like texture that applies evenly for an all-over glowy finish. What’s more, you’ve got a fair bit of time to blend it in before it dries down too.

But Makeup Revolution’s ultra cream bronzer (£6, Lookfantastic.com) could serve as a pocket-friendly alternative to the best-selling sun-kissed bronzer, with a whopping £39 financial reprieve.

There’s only one way to see if this money-saving claim holds true, and that’s to put the products under the microscope in a side-by-side test. Keep reading to see how I got on when I put the two formulas against each other.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied each of the bronzers on a different side of my face ( Lucy Smith )

Putting each of the creams on a different side of my face, I paid attention to the initial feel of the creams upon application; how evenly the products distributed across the skin; the wear throughout the day; and how they looked overall. I kept the products on all day with no other intervening foundations, powders or blushes in order to get a fully accurate representation of how the creams sat. I also compared the packaging, quantity and ingredients. Here’s what I thought.