This £6 bronzer is better than Charlotte Tilbury’s

The Charlotte Tilbury cream bronzer has a cult fan base

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 09 August 2024 06:00 BST
There’s a £39 price difference between the two cream products
There’s a £39 price difference between the two cream products (iStock/Lookfantastic/Lucy Smith)

The Charlotte Tilbury sun-kissed glow bronzer is the stuff of make-up legends, so to hear along the grapevine that a product almost £40 cheaper might be offering similar (or better) results, well, I was understandably intrigued.

For the uninitiated, Charlotte Tilbury’s cream bronzer has a thick, peanut butter-like texture that applies evenly for an all-over glowy finish. What’s more, you’ve got a fair bit of time to blend it in before it dries down too.

But Makeup Revolution’s ultra cream bronzer (£6, Lookfantastic.com) could serve as a pocket-friendly alternative to the best-selling sun-kissed bronzer, with a whopping £39 financial reprieve.

There’s only one way to see if this money-saving claim holds true, and that’s to put the products under the microscope in a side-by-side test. Keep reading to see how I got on when I put the two formulas against each other.

How I tested

I applied each of the bronzers on a different side of my face
I applied each of the bronzers on a different side of my face (Lucy Smith)

Putting each of the creams on a different side of my face, I paid attention to the initial feel of the creams upon application; how evenly the products distributed across the skin; the wear throughout the day; and how they looked overall. I kept the products on all day with no other intervening foundations, powders or blushes in order to get a fully accurate representation of how the creams sat. I also compared the packaging, quantity and ingredients. Here’s what I thought.

Makeup Revolution ultra cream bronzer

Revolution cream bronze review Indybest
  • Size: 12g
  • Key ingredients: Bis-diglyceryl polyacyladipate-2 for hydration, conditioning pentaerythrityl tetraisostearate and skin-softening ethylhexyl palmitate
  • Shades: Four: light, medium, deep, dark
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Good pigmentation
    • Even finish
    • Smells lovely
  • Take note
    • Cheap packaging, not very sturd
The verdict: Makeup Revolution ultra cream bronzer

Overall, I was blown away by the performance of Makeup Revolution’s budget beauty bronzer. While I acknowledge that the ingredients of the Makeup Revolution and Charlotte Tilbury creams don’t actually compare, I found that the texture of the budget-friendly buy ultimately had the superior feel and finish.

The Charlotte Tilbury bronzer is, of course, still a cult classic and one that will remain in my make-up bag, but with £39 of savings to be had, you can’t help but pit the two against one another. And, to that, I might add that the Makeup Revolution formula is certainly more impressive in terms of value for money. Don’t knock it until you try it.

