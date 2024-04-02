Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Made by Mitchell worth the TikTok hype? We try the brand for ourselves

From the curve case cream blusher to the lip gloss, this is what we made of the buzzy line-up

Vanese Maddix
Tuesday 02 April 2024 16:13
<p>Inclusive and affordable, this is how the formulas fared for our everyday looks </p>

Inclusive and affordable, this is how the formulas fared for our everyday looks

(The Independent)

TikTok is a complete treasure trove – you truly never know what you’ll stumble upon. However, if your TikTok is full of beauty trends, make-up tutorials and Sephora Kids hot takes, you’re sure to have come across promotional offers and reviews related to the beauty brand Made By Mitchell, which was founded by content creator and make-up artist Mitchell Halliday back in 2020.

The brand’s most notable products to date include the curve case: a light, medium and deep palette consisting of four cream blush shades and four cream bronze shades. Other notable products include the blursh liquid blush and blursh lights highlighter.

Each Made By Mitchell product doesn’t exceed a price point of £35, making it quite the affordable brand when compared with some competitors.

While Made By Mitchell has many UK stockists, including Beauty Bay, ASOS and the brand’s own website, TikTok Shop is where the brand seems to sell a considerable amount, thanks to offers and mystery bundles.

With the brand having inclusivity, affordable pricing and brand marketing seemingly all down to a T, we wanted to try some of the products for ourselves, to see if they are worth the hype.

How we tested Made by Mitchell

Some of the Made by Mitchell products we tried

(Vanese Maddix )

Our tester, who wears make-up most days, incorporated several Made By Mitchell products within her make-up and skincare routine consistently over two and a half weeks, from the brand’s cream eyeshadow, bronzer, lip gloss and a few skin prep products. Our tester used only Made By Mitchell products on some days and a mix of other brands on other days, to find out how the beauty buys fared overall.

Made By Mitchell curve case cream blusher palette

Made By Mitchell curve case cream blusher palette review
  • Shade tested: Deep
  • Shades available: Deep, medium, light
  • Why we love it
    • Inclusive shade range
    • Creamy formula
    • Easy to use whether you’re a beginner or an expert
  • Take note
    • Some people might find the formula too dewy

The curve case was the product our tester was most excited to try, after seeing numerous rave reviews. With a dewy cream formula, the four bronze and blush shades will give you a radiant glow that can be worn subtly or built up.

Our tester was impressed with the shades within the deep palette, with some even being deep enough to use for contouring. This palette feels like true make-up artistry and features an inclusive shade range you’d hope to see in a make-up artist’s kit.

When it comes to application, a brush or your hands work well. Our tester preferred using a brush, such as the brand’s popular MF4 face brush (Madebymitchell.co.uk, £10).

  1. £30 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell lash lacquer mascara

Made By Mitchell lash lacquer mascara review indybest
  • Shade tested: Cobalt lacq
  • Shades available: Cobalt lacq, black lacq, brown lacq, nude lacq
  • Why we love it
    • Vibrant colour
    • Lengthens lashes well
  • Take note
    • The wand doesn’t pick up a lot of the mascara formula
    • Strong smell

This mascara comes in four shades: black, brown, cobalt and nude. Each shade is said to have a high-performing formula that adds length, separation and a long-lasting effect. Blue mascara seems to be having a bit of a moment, so it’s nice to see it included by this brand.

While we found the formula to be long-lasting on the lashes and the blue to be super vibrant, more passes than we’d have liked were needed, as the wand struggled to coat itself in the formula. Along with this, the formula had quite a potent smell, which meant we didn’t reach for this product as often.

  1. £12 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell keen screen moisturiser

Made By Mitchell keen screen moisturiser review
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating formula
    • Formulated with skin-loving ingredients
    • Works well as a primer before make-up
  • Take note
    • May not work as well on all skin types

Our tester wasn’t too sure what to expect when it came to trying one of the brand’s few skin prep products, which aren’t as raved about as the Made by Mitchell make-up and brushes. However, our reviewer was pleasantly surprised by how frequently they reached for this moisturiser during testing. The formula provides deep hydration and includes nourishing extracts such as centella asiatica extract, commonly known for its antioxidants and amino acids and soothing properties.

Although this moisturiser won’t be replacing our tester’s rotation of moisturisers, it’ll continue to be a go-to as a primer for make-up looks that feature foundation and concealer. Our tester has normal-to-dry skin, so can’t say for sure if this product would also be enjoyed by those with combination or sensitive skin.

  1. £16 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell lip locker lip mask

Made By Mitchell lip locker lip mask review indybest.
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Moisturising and hydrating
    • Doesn’t have to be reapplied to lips constantly
  • Take note
    • Some people won’t love that it’s fragranced
    • It doesn’t come with a lip spatula

The hype for lip products is stronger than ever and, despite having about 15 lip products on the go (no joke), our tester was ready to try Made By Mitchell’s lip locker lip mask, to see if it was worthy of being added to their rotation.

The lip mask is described as being formulated to soothe, moisturise and protect lips. Our tester found it to be even better than described, being extra hydrating and moisturising. It’s formulated with nourishing beeswax, microcrystalline wax and synthetic candelilla wax. The packaging is quite bulky for a lip product but our reviewer still enjoys carrying it around for a quick moisturising fix post-testing.

For £12, this is one of the more-affordable lip products on the market. The formula has a fragrance similar to fruit and barley squash, which may not be for everyone. However, the only change we’d love to see is the inclusion of a lip spatula, to make the mask easier to use on the go, without having to use your hands.

  1. £12 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell blursh bronzed

Made By Mitchell blursh bronzed review indybest
  • Shade tested: Shade N laid
  • Shades available: A richuation, shade N laid, caramel chizel, creme carve, hollo there, shady business, toned up, blend and snatch
  • Why we love it
    • Inclusive shade range
    • Pigmented
    • Buildable formula

The Made By Mitchell blursh bronzer is another product with lots of rave reviews. Available in eight inclusive shades to help warm, shape and sculpt the face.

Interestingly, the liquid bronzer shades are the same as the ones in the curve case, but with a liquid-to-powder finish instead of a dewy cream. Our tester preferred ‘shade N laid’ in a cream formula, as it blended in better with their normal-to-dry skin, whereas they found the liquid bronzer to be slightly more drying. Nonetheless, the fact the bronzers are available in liquid and cream versions means there’s truly something for everyone.

  1. £16 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell blursh liquid blush

Made By Mitchell blursh liquid blush review indybest
  • Shade tested: Where’s the SPF?
  • Shades available: Where’s the SPF?, a shy boy, can’t cope with coral, cherry cola, cold heart, cow lick, dairy queen, mango daiquiri, melon sorbet, milk mix, papaya pudding, party pink, peach sugar, peony passion, posey rosey, strawberry cream, sweet cheeks, toasted terracotta, very berry
  • Why we love it
    • Super pigmented

Similarly to blursh bronzed, the liquid blush shades can also be found in the curve case in a cream formula. The liquid-to-powder blush comes in a whole heap of shades, from a vibrant purple to a subtle peach nude.

Our tester found the liquid blush was easy to apply subtly to the cheeks, and could be built up for a standout flush of colour, using the red-orange tone to complement their deeper complexion. While the formula was less drying than the liquid bronzer, our reviewer still preferred the cream formula from the curve case.

  1. £14 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell blursh lights

best Made By Mitchell review blursh lights indybest
  • Shade tested: Coppa cool
  • Shades available: Coppa cool, a chance of peach, candy trip, champagne spray, clear as day, drip drip, ice ice BB, love you miss, nova nights, penny from heaven, pink lynx, space XO, warm soul
  • Why we love it
    • Blends well into the skin
    • Pigmented
  • Take note
    • More glittery than expected

Made By Mitchell has truly done wonderful things by making its blursh line available in a bronze, blush and highlighter. This liquid highlighter adds a real dewy finish to the skin and is available in a variety of shades, so you’re bound to find one to suit.

The only thing our tester didn’t quite love was the fact the formula was more glittery than expected, but that comes down to personal preference.

  1. £16 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell beam lip gloss

Made By Mitchell beam lip gloss review
  • Shade tested: See right thru
  • Shades available: See right thru, coral, milkshake 4 me, candy cute, nude mood, love lacquer, innocent$, cream dream, baddie, Irl, superfood, on the faux, apple bite, just friends, mood swings, antidote, no more tears, lets go party, peri twinkle, soft serve, strawberry swirl, boo thang, natural nights, drippin in pink, inbetween shifts, party pearlzzz, coppa droppa, on the dancefloor
  • Why we love it
    • Moisturising
    • Non-sticky formula

A prime example of Made By Mitchell’s catalogue of vibrant and dewy products, the beam lip gloss offers a non-sticky formula and a nice sheer wash of colour to the lips. There are 15 shades to pick between, from a bubblegum pink to a signature clear (which our tester tried).

Although our tester found the lip gloss applicator was slightly harder than they’re used to, they were still a big fan of the gloss, and found it to be moisturising in just one swipe.

  1. £12 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell gel glaze cream eyeshadow

Made By Mitchell gel glaze cream eyeshadow review indybest
  • Shade tested: Cop or drop
  • Shades available: Cop or drop, silver fox, light it up, bronze n buff, ocean eyes, ecliptic, sweet beat, pink Monday, for a grey day, champion, night owl, peachy keen, denim dood, dreaming of you, flamin hot, peach dusk, sparky, attitood, smokehold
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Doesn’t crease

The gel glaze cream eyeshadow is a multi-purpose product that the brand states can also be used for glazing the cheeks and lips. It’s highly pigmented and comes in a variety of shades with a metallic sheen finish. We liked how creamy the formula is and how it glided onto the eyes.

Testing the shade ‘cop or drop’, we went in with a concealer first, to stop any creasing, and then a matte eyeshadow as the base shade. Made By Mitchell’s gel glaze cream eyeshadow was applied over the top and didn’t move any of the product underneath, and provided a nice copper tone to the eyes. The eyeshadow can be applied using a brush or with your finger, with the latter being our preferred method.

  1. £12 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Made By Mitchell face brush

Made By Mitchell face brush review indybest
  • Shade tested: N/A
  • Shades available: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Soft
    • The angle helps to create a flawless blend

This inexpensive angled face brush helps to create a seamless and flawless application with each use. Our tester used this brush when applying cream products from the curve case, as well as some of the liquid products, and continued to be impressed. Precise application is easy to achieve with this staple of a brush. Like many of the brand’s products, it’s cruelty-free and easy to clean.

Although the brush is currently out of stock, you can sign up (via the brand’s website) to be notified when it’s available again.

  1. £10 from Madebymitchell.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Made by Mitchell

It’s clear to see why Made By Mitchell products are so coveted. With affordable pricing and inclusive shades, the brand is certainly ticking all of our boxes. We loved the Made By Mitchell curve case, as the shades are so creamy and blendable and were easy to take from day to night. Made By Mitchell’s gel glaze cream eyeshadow was another favourite, as it’s highly pigmented and lasts all day without creasing. Overall, the TikTok hype for Made By Mitchell is well-deserved, and we’ll certainly be adding a lot of the brand’s products into our current make-up rotation.

