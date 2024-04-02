Is Made by Mitchell worth the TikTok hype? We try the brand for ourselves

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok is a complete treasure trove – you truly never know what you’ll stumble upon. However, if your TikTok is full of beauty trends, make-up tutorials and Sephora Kids hot takes, you’re sure to have come across promotional offers and reviews related to the beauty brand Made By Mitchell, which was founded by content creator and make-up artist Mitchell Halliday back in 2020.

The brand’s most notable products to date include the curve case: a light, medium and deep palette consisting of four cream blush shades and four cream bronze shades. Other notable products include the blursh liquid blush and blursh lights highlighter.

Each Made By Mitchell product doesn’t exceed a price point of £35, making it quite the affordable brand when compared with some competitors.

While Made By Mitchell has many UK stockists, including Beauty Bay, ASOS and the brand’s own website, TikTok Shop is where the brand seems to sell a considerable amount, thanks to offers and mystery bundles.

With the brand having inclusivity, affordable pricing and brand marketing seemingly all down to a T, we wanted to try some of the products for ourselves, to see if they are worth the hype.

How we tested Made by Mitchell

Some of the Made by Mitchell products we tried (Vanese Maddix )

Our tester, who wears make-up most days, incorporated several Made By Mitchell products within her make-up and skincare routine consistently over two and a half weeks, from the brand’s cream eyeshadow, bronzer, lip gloss and a few skin prep products. Our tester used only Made By Mitchell products on some days and a mix of other brands on other days, to find out how the beauty buys fared overall.