Is Made by Mitchell worth the TikTok hype? We try the brand for ourselves

Made By Mitchell curve case cream blusher palette
- Shade tested: Deep
- Shades available: Deep, medium, light
- Why we love it
- Inclusive shade range
- Creamy formula
- Easy to use whether you’re a beginner or an expert
- Take note
- Some people might find the formula too dewy
The curve case was the product our tester was most excited to try, after seeing numerous rave reviews. With a dewy cream formula, the four bronze and blush shades will give you a radiant glow that can be worn subtly or built up.
Our tester was impressed with the shades within the deep palette, with some even being deep enough to use for contouring. This palette feels like true make-up artistry and features an inclusive shade range you’d hope to see in a make-up artist’s kit.
When it comes to application, a brush or your hands work well. Our tester preferred using a brush, such as the brand’s popular MF4 face brush (Madebymitchell.co.uk, £10).