Revolution bright light bronzing drops
- Size: 23ml
- Shades: Scorched light/med, bronze spice
- Key ingredients: Squalane, hyaluronic, grapeseed oil
- Why we love it
- Customisable
- Natural-looking tan
- Take note
- Slightly drying
- Thick consistency is tricky to blen
The formula
Revolution’s bronzing drops have a sheer tinted formula that’s powered by squalene, grapeseed oil and hyaluronic acid for a hydration boost (it shares many of the same skin-loving ingredients as Drunk Elephant’s formula).
Plus, it’s available in two shades to help with colour matching: a lighter bronze scorch and a darker bronze spice. Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops have been criticized for only being available in one shade, so it’s nice to see that Revolution’s drops are slightly more accessible. The bronze scorch comes in a very similar shade to Drunk Elephant’s but has a thicker consistency that I found harder to blend.
While the brand says that you can mix it with your moisturiser or use alone, I found the former was far more effective and easier to blend owing to the thick formula. It goes on slightly patchy at first so a brush around the hairline and nose helps. With the help of a moisturiser, the colour is nicely buildable.
The results
As for the results, Revolution’s bronzing drops left us with a near-identical bronzed finish compared to Drunk Elephant’s. The formula worked just as effectively as a liquid bronzer on the cheekbone, nose and forehead, giving a more subtly contoured look than a powder bronzer.
However, the tint was less long-lasting (it looked slightly patchy by the evening) and felt a little drying (particularly under make-up). But you can’t argue with the price. More than three to four times cheaper than premium bronzing drops, the results are impressive in comparison.