Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Helping you look like you’ve just returned from a two-week beach holiday when in reality you’ve been stuck in rainy England, bronzing drops are a must-have in your beauty regime.

These innovative formulas are fast becoming a beauty editor’s holy grail hack for a natural-looking face tan. Delivering instant results, they don’t have the commitment that comes with a facial fake tanner (and the patchiness when they start to fade). Instead, the lightweight formulas can be washed off at the end of the day.

Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, they can either be applied just like a creamy bronzer or a BB cream for all-over coverage – all while boosting your skin’s radiance thanks to hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and squalene.

Arguably responsible for this latest beauty trend, Drunk Elephant’s sunshine drops (£33, Lookfantastic.com) have barely stayed in stock since going viral on TikTok last year. The brand debuted its cult D-bronzi formula in 2018, so bronzing drops are nothing new – but the likes of Isle of Paradise and e.l.f have responded to the trend by launching their own formulas for an instant golden glow.

While Drunk Elephant’s drops remain at the top end of the spectrum (think £33 for 30ml), Revolution has just launched a budget rival that will set you back just £7 for 23ml. With TikTok users hailing Revolution’s drops as an affordable – and equally good – alternative to Drunk Elephant’s formula, I naturally had to try them out.

How I tested Revolution bronzing drops

open image in gallery The Revolution drops on the right and Drunk Elephant on the left of my hand, plus the finished look using Revolution ( Daisy Lester )

Since first trying bronzing drops earlier this year, they’ve become an essential part of my beauty routine. After exfoliating, using a serum and applying moisturiser, I put on Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops which give my skin an instant natural-looking tan.

Sitting nicely under my foundation and concealer, the bronzed finish doesn’t fade through the day and washes off easily in the evening. My skin never feels dry or looks patchy (unlike some face fake tan I’ve tried). So, I sought to see how Revolution’s budget formula matched up with its premium rival. During testing, I considered how the formulas compare, staying power and how Revolution’s drops sit on my skin. Here’s my verdict.