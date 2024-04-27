Victoria Beckham shares ‘one product’ behind her signature smokey eye makeup

As her 50th birthday celebrations continue, Victoria Beckham has shared the one secret product behind her signature smokey eye look.

The fashion guru was gearing up for a lavish event, when she filmed the mini tutorial and posted it on TikTok, revealing she swears by the Satin Kajal Liner from her own brand, in the shade ‘Cocoa’.

Beckham’s beauty range was launched in 2019, and all products pay homage to the looks she’s become synonymous with throughout her career as both a Spice Girl, and fashion designer.