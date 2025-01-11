What to do when you visit Jamaica

One of the most popular islands in the Caribbean, in this episode of TravelSmart we look at what to do when in Jamaica.

Benjamin Parker and Annabel Grossman guide you through what to do when you arrive in Montego Bay, where you’ll find the quintessential Jamaican experience.

For the nature lovers, Ben takes a look at the winding trails in the Blue Mountains that suits every type of hiker. Ben also takes a look at the Dunn’s River Falls, famously captured in one of the first James Bond films.

