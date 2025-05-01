Jade Thirlwall left speechless by blunt X-Factor question on The Assembly

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was left speechless by a question about The X Factor during her appearance on ITV’sThe Assembly.

During the episode, due to be broadcast on Sunday (4 May), the singer is quizzed by a group of interviewers who are autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled.

In an honest moment, the "Angel of My Dreams" hitmaker is confronted with a question about her time on the TV series.

After initially struggling to answer, Thirlwall admitted: "You’ve trumped me."