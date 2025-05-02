Russell Brand was swarmed by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face rape and sexual assault charges.

The 49-year-old was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The charges came following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 in which several women accused him of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

In a video previously posted on his X account, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Photographers surrounded his car when it pulled up outside the court on Marylebone Road.

It took the comedian more than two minutes to walk the short distance from his vehicle to the court door as photographers attempted to get a shot of his arrival.