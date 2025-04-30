Christina Applegate breaks down in tears as she announces family death

Christina Applegate broke down in tears during the latest episode of her podcast as she revealed the recent death of her father.

“ You're probably wondering why I'm like crying right now. I'm sorry, my dad just passed away a week ago,” the actor said, choking back tears.

The Dead to Me star shared the news in a conversation on Tuesday with actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher and co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as Swisher looked back on how she coped with the loss of both of her parents.

“ This is the first time I've cried,” Applegate said. “I think kind of like I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet.”