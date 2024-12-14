Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
A gap year favourite but south east Asia still has many pockets left under-explored. In this episode of Travel Smart, Benjamin Parker and Simon Calder give you a whistle-stop guide to Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.
Simon explains what to see in Thailand's capital, Bangkok and Chiang Mai, before taking a look round the beautiful islands off the coast. Ben meanwhile takes a tour of Malaysia and the sights to see there, before Simon gives his guide to the urban sprawl of Singapore.
Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV for your guide to travelling smart.
