The wind in the willows! Beaver caught farting on wildlife camera

A beaver was caught farting on a wildlife camera set up in a Cornwall nature reserve.

The footage, filmed within Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Helman Tor nature reserves, shows the animal breaking wind as it climbs onto a bank after emerging from water.

Experts believe that the beaver was "marking its territory."

"Beavers have, near their tail, glands that can secrete this oil called castoreum, and that actually helps them to mark their territory," beaver officer Lauren Jasper said.

Members of the public are urged not to go looking for beavers, which are nocturnal animals, so as not to disturb them.