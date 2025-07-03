Rick Astley gives honest take on ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ 

Rick Astley says his hit song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ is “ingrained” in him, reflecting on its lasting impact at the Silver Clef Awards 2025 in London on Wednesday evening (2 July).

“If you cut me open, it says 'Never Gonna Give You Up' in the middle,” he told The Independent at the ceremony where he was presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Music award.

The song recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, amounting to more than 6,700 years of continuous listening.

“I’m kind of super grateful that I am the age I am, and I started in the eighties because we didn’t have social media, we didn’t even have the internet,” he said. “I think things were a little bit softer and fuzzier back then.”