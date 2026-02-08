Strictly star gives new host update and confirms future on show after exit rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has discussed his future on the show following fears he was set to quit.

The professional dancer hit the headlines at the end of last year’s series, when he became emotional following the exit of his partner Alex Kingston.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (6 February), the host asked Radebe about his Strictly future.

He replied: “Graham, I will do that show for as long as they will have me. It’s a magical, sparkling world, I love it.”

The chat show host then asked him: “Can you reveal who the new hosts are?”

Radebe replied: “You know I don’t know.

“We don’t know yet.”