Katie Price exploring Mounjaro for son Harvey after his weight tips 30 stone

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey's struggle to manage his weight, revealing that she has spoken to doctors about prescribing Mounjaro for him.

In a Snapchat video posted in late April, the TV personality, 46, opened up on how "heartbroken and gutted" she felt at hearing that Harvey's weight had increased to almost 30 stone, a "life-threatening" figure for him.

Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, is a drug approved for treating obesity on the NHS.

"It's so sad, his quality of life at the moment... he's at high risk of having a heart attack."

Harvey, 22, has Prader-Willi syndrome, which has symptoms including an excessive appetite and overeating.

Katie has frequently spoken of her family's challenges managing his weight.