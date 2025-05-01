Rita Ora astonished as Masked Singer’s Lucky Duck revealed as familiar face

Rita Ora was shocked as The Masked Singer's Lucky Duck was revealed to be someone very close to her.

The singer is a judge on the US edition of the show, which sees celebrities perform songs in elaborate costumes as the panel guesses who is behind the mask.

During the semi-final, host Nick Cannon was interrupted by Lucky Duck, who announced that their identity would be unveiled after a surprise performance.

Giving the panel clues to their identity, the celebrity said: "As good as I am, this detective-ing thing is only a hobby. I spend most of my time on massive movie sets. Yes, even bigger than The Hangover. There's not an Oscar I don't know."