Should the royal family reconcile with Prince Harry? The public have their say

Members of the public have been having their say over whether the royal family should reconcile with Prince Harry after an emotional BBC interview in which he sought to repair a fractured relationship.

In a range of interviews conducted in central London, the prevailing mood was in favour of the Duke of Sussex reuniting with his father, after he revealed he is no longer in contact with the King.

“It seems a shame that they can’t all make amends as a family,” said nurse Merry, 54, while tech company worker Andres, 40, gave an American perspective on the rift, saying: “To me, it feels like he's still part of that family.

“So at least on from the American side, we all see it that way.”