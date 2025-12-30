Victoria and Cruz Beckham channel their inner Tom Cruise to recreate iconic dance

Victoria and Cruz Beckham channeled their inner Tom Cruise to recreate an iconic dance from one of the actor’s signature films.

In an Instagram reel shared by 20-year-old Cruz on Monday (29 December), the mother and son danced to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll”, which Cruise’s character famously performed to in Risky Business.

Cruz tagged the actor, who has been friends with the Beckhams since the early 2000s, in the post’s caption.

The family spent the festive season in their home in Cotswolds, but oldest son Brooklyn was noticeably absent after he reportedly blocked the entire family on social media.