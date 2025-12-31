Queen Camilla has recalled feeling “so angry” and “furious” when she was attacked on a train as a teenager.

Her Majesty was speaking to John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home last year, and former prime minister Baroness Theresa May, about violence against women on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Camilla told the programme: "I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end’, and ‘Why is the button missing from your coat’."

The Queen also praised the BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy, telling them that their family would be "so proud" of them.