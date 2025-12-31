Wayne Lineker described 2025 as the "worst year of his life" as he shared a message to anyone considering treatment in rehab.

The Ibiza club owner, 63, who is the younger brother of football pundit Gary Lineker, described how he was admitted to rehab for six weeks, his immune system failed, and he contracted seven infections, including shingles.

In a Love Actually-style video, Wayne held up cards that detailed how he spent 7 weeks in hospital with pneumonia, where he came "frighteningly close to death… twice," and was discharged just after Christmas.

Wayne shared that he is six months sober and called rehab the "best decision" he made, urging others who may be in the same position to seek help.