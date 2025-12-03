Wayne Lineker issues health update from hospital bed

Wayne Lineker has said he almost died after being hospitalised with "extremely dangerous" pneumonia.

The Ibiza club owner and brother of Gary Lineker, 63, had initially suspected Covid-19 or a heart attack after falling ill on a flight.

In an update from hospital posted on his Instagram on Tuesday (2 December), Wayne said the last 16 days had been the "most traumatic" of his life, and a "near-death experience."

"I honestly don’t think I would have been medically strong enough to survive it if I wasn’t four months sober," he added, sharing a heartfelt thank-you message to the NHS staff who have cared for him.