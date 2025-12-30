Anthony Hopkins reflects on 50 years sober: ‘Life is much better’

Anthony Hopkins told those who are struggling to “choose life” as he celebrates 50 years of sobriety.

Posting on Instagram on Monday (29 December), the 87-year-old wished a happy New Year’s to his followers before reflecting on a near-death experience caused by a “drunken blackout” whilst driving in the 1970s.

Hopkins, who became sober after the incident, said: "Without being a killjoy I just wish you all choose life instead of the opposite.”

"So anyone out there who's got a little problem with having too much, check it out, because life is much better,” he said, before adding that his upcoming 88th birthday indicates he is “doing something right”.