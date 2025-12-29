Anthony Joshua was playing table tennis in Nigeria just hours before he was involved in a deadly car crash which killed two people.

Footage shared by the British boxer on Monday (29 December) shows the 36-year-old smiling as he played with a friend. He captioned the video: “Dishing out table tennis smoke.”

Just a couple of hours later, Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.