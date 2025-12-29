Independent TV
Anthony Joshua plays table tennis in social media video hours before Nigeria car crash
Anthony Joshua was playing table tennis in Nigeria just hours before he was involved in a deadly car crash which killed two people.
Footage shared by the British boxer on Monday (29 December) shows the 36-year-old smiling as he played with a friend. He captioned the video: “Dishing out table tennis smoke.”
Just a couple of hours later, Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
