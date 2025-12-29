Bystanders captured the moment Anthony Joshua was helped out of a car after being involved in a deadly car crash in Nigeria.

On Monday (29 December), the 36-year-old heavyweight boxer was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Footage appears to show the British former world heavyweight champion wincing in pain as he is helped out of the damaged vehicle.

Two people died in the collision authorities said, with local media reporting Joshua had been taken to hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, but is “fine”.