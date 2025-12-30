Wild cat feared extinct caught on camera after nearly 30 years in hiding

A wild cat feared to be extinct has been caught on camera after 30 years in hiding.

Footage shared by Sabah Forestry Department shows a flat-headed cat prowling through Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand. The domestic cat-sized feline was last spotted in a documented sighting in Thailand in 1995.

The nature reserve said that it detected 13 flat-headed cats in 2024 and 16 in 2025 using camera traps. Wild cat conservation organisation Panthera said that the findings suggest a relatively high concentration of the species.