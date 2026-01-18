The Masked Singer’s Gargoyle unveiled as 80s pop star

The Masked Singer’s Gargoyle was revealed as Shakespears Sister star Marcella Detroit on Saturday night’s show (17 January).

The singer, songwriter and guitarist shot to fame as one half of the pop duo alongside former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey.

Detroit also co-wrote Eric Clapton’s 1977 hit “Lay Down Sally” and released her debut solo album, Marcella, in 1982.

During the sing-off, Gargoyle delivered a fiery rendition of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” before being unmasked by the judges.