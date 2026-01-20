A gang of thieves broke into a home to steal almost £1m worth of watches and designer handbags in a "terrifying" burglary in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire.

Newly-released footage shows five masked men breaking into the property off Knowle Road shortly before 7:40pm on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

Some men were armed, with one wielding a sledgehammer — which was used to assault a male victim — and another carrying a pickaxe.

His wife was dragged upstairs by the group, where she was forced to show them where valuables were stored.

Crimestoppers is offering up to £7,500 for information that they exclusively receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.