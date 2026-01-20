Florida police turn up at woman’s home after she criticized mayor in Facebook post

A Florida woman recorded the moment police turned up at her door to question her about a Facebook post she made regarding the mayor.

In a post to social media earlier this month, Mayor Steven Meiner called Miami Beach “a safe haven for everyone,” adding, “Discrimination and hate against Jewish people never ends with the Jewish people. We will always stand firm against any discrimination.”

Raquel Pacheco, a former political candidate, criticized Meiner’s post, claiming the mayor “consistently calls for the death of Palestinians.”

Miami Beach police visited Pacheco at her home on January 12, asking if the comments came from her account.

On Friday (16 January), the Miami Beach police chief defended sending detectives to Pacheco’s home, saying, “I had serious concerns that her remarks could trigger physical action by others.”